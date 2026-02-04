EMA Webinar to Explore How Organizations Can Close the Execution Gap in Identity Governance Administration (IGA)

New EMA research based on 135 IT decision-makers reveals why operational complexity is derailing IGA programs

LAFAYETTE, Colo., Feb. 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Enterprise Management Associates (EMA™), a leading IT research and consulting firm, announced it will host a webinar, Navigating the Identity Crisis: Bridging the Gap Between Strategic Intent and Operational Reality in Identity Governance Administration (IGA), featuring Ken Buckler, Research Director covering information security, risk, and compliance management at EMA.

Navigating the Identity Crisis: Bridging the Gap Between Strategic Intent and Operational Reality in Identity Governance Administration (IGA) webinar

Identity Governance Administration remains foundational to modern security and Zero Trust strategies. However, new EMA research shows that many organizations are struggling to turn well-defined IGA strategies into effective operational outcomes. Based on a survey of 135 IT decision-makers and practitioners, the research reveals that execution challenges—such as access sprawl, overprovisioning, and privilege creep—now present a more immediate risk than insider threats for many enterprises.

"Our research highlights a concerning reality: while organizations recognize identity as the new security perimeter, nearly a third are abandoning their programs because the tools are simply too complex to manage," says Buckler. "We are seeing a critical shift where 'access sprawl' and overprovisioning are now viewed as more pressing risks than active insider threats, proving that legacy, manual governance models are failing to keep pace with the speed of modern business."

During the webinar, Buckler will explore why operational complexity has become the primary barrier to IGA success and how organizations are responding. As nearly 60% of enterprises move to modernize their identity infrastructure, many are adopting AI-driven automation and improved integration to reduce risk and strengthen governance; yet lingering hesitancy continues to slow broader AI adoption.

"The data shows that we are past the tipping point for IGA modernization. With almost 60% of organizations actively replacing their legacy systems, the market is rejecting the static, siloed approaches of the past," says Buckler. "The future of identity governance lies in automated, AI-assisted platforms that allow security teams to move from 'checking boxes' for compliance to actively reducing risk in real-time."

Webinar attendees will learn:

Why operational complexity is the primary factor undermining IGA and Zero Trust initiatives





How access sprawl, overprovisioning, and privilege creep have emerged as today's most urgent identity risk





What IGA modernization looks like in practice as organizations attempt to adopt AI-driven automation and modern identity fabrics

The webinar is Tuesday, February 10 at 1:00 p.m. Eastern. Registration is available at: https://info.enterprisemanagement.com/identity-governance-administration-webinar-pr

This independent research is sponsored by Omada.

