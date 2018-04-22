Emaar Hospitality Group Marks Historic Milestone of 50 Operational and Upcoming Hotel Projects

(Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/680317/Dubai_Marina.jpg )



(Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/680318/Downtown_Dubai.jpg )



"Since 2007, we have been shaping a new identity and presence in the hospitality scene, and we have now achieved a milestone in our growth journey of having a portfolio of 50 hospitality projects - operational and upcoming - together offering over 25,000 rooms and residences. While our primary footprint is the UAE and the Middle East and North Africa region, we are delighted by the response from owners and developers to our hotel concepts, and are expanding to new geographies," said Harnisch.

Emaar Hospitality Group's upcoming international projects are in Saudi Arabia, Bahrain, Egypt, Turkey and The Maldives, with new destinations to be added shortly. "Our ambition is to be one of the world's most admired and trusted hospitality companies, and with Dubai evolving as a global tourism and business hub, we have earned remarkable brand recognition in international markets."

With a focus on brand differentiation to drive customer personalisation, Emaar Hospitality Group has launched three brands - the premium luxury Address Hotels + Resorts, the upscale lifestyle Vida Hotels and Resorts, and the contemporary midscale Rove Hotels, the latter as a joint venture between Emaar Properties and Meraas Holding.

Harnisch said each of these brands has gained significant traction - and all are fast-expanding their footprint to meet the fast aspirations of a fast-changing tourist demographic, especially the millennial travellers. The expansion of Emaar Hospitality Group is complemented through higher operational efficiency and a customer-first approach highlighted through an organisation-wide digital transformation strategy.

Emaar Hospitality Group has 12 operational hotels in Dubai - five each under the Address and Rove brands and two by Vida. The development pipeline in the UAE includes 12 Address, nine Vida and four Rove hotels. Internationally, seven Address hotels are being developed in addition to three Vida properties and one Rove hotel. http://www.emaarhospitality.com

For details, contact:

Kelly Home

ASDA'A B-M

+9714-4507-600

kelly.home@bm.com

SOURCE Emaar Hospitality Group