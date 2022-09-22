Email Focus Tool Gated Raises Dollars and Awareness for Nonprofits

Newly-developed nonprofit pages enable charitable organizations to increase donor engagement and fundraising at scale.

SAN MATEO, Calif., Sept. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Gated, the email management solution that challenges unknown senders to donate to charity in order to reach your inbox, just released new nonprofit pages for every organization that its users choose to support. People who use Gated can support any one of 100+ NPOs (such as Doctors Without Borders , Big Brothers Big Sisters , Wounded Warrior Project , et al.) or request a verified nonprofit of their choosing. The new pages were created to highlight each individual nonprofit, showcasing the impact that Gated users create in dollars and awareness, every month.

The release of these pages solidifies CEO and Founder Andy Mowat's vision for creating positive social impact alongside Gated's mission to give people control back over their attention in email. These pages function as a way for nonprofits to passively increase small-dollar, unrestricted recurring donations each month across their entire user base. Each user who signs up generates an average of $6 and 100+ brand impressions for their chosen nonprofit every month.

"Gated creates impact for nonprofits in so many ways - helping nonprofits reach email zen within their own teams, serving as a zero-lift way for nonprofits to connect with new audiences, and of course raising funds! Best of all, this genius, innovative idea doesn't require more work or investment from already-strapped nonprofit organizations," said Jonny Imerman, Cofounder of nonprofit awareness clothing company ClozTalk and the nonprofit Imerman Angels, which provides support for individuals fighting cancer.

The funds are raised from senders donating to reach a Gated user's inbox. Well-intentioned senders donate to help their email stand out. In fact, 25 percent of senders donate more than the minimum required amount to reach a desired inbox. Gated partners with giving platform Change to verify 501(c)3 status and distribute donations.

"We're pleased to work with such an exciting, innovative technology offering that benefits social good and charitable giving. Gated is a unique use case that allows us to deliver frequent donations to numerous nonprofit organizations in a way we've never seen before," adds Sonia Nigam, CEO and Cofounder of Change.

Already with top ratings from users , Gated's new nonprofit pages present a concrete way for nonprofits to benefit from socially-conscious people who use the tool to achieve a quieter email inbox.

To get a nonprofit page from Gated, please visit https://www.gated.com/nonprofits .

About Gated

Gated's founder and CEO, Andy Mowat, has scaled three unicorns and knew the pain of being bombarded with sales emails. So, he created an early version of Gated to make his own inbox more focused and productive — and soon saw how valuable it could be for everyone. Today, Andy, Cofounder and CMO Melissa Moody, and their growing team are focused on building a future in which everyone is in charge of their own attention. To learn more, visit: Gated.com.

SOURCE Gated