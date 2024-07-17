Email Security Market size is set to grow by USD 5.16 billion from 2024-2028, Increase in employee mobility boost the market, Technavio

NEW YORK, July 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The global email security market size is estimated to grow by USD 5.16 billion from 2024-2028, according to Technavio. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 13.64% during the forecast period. Increase in employee mobility is driving market growth, with a trend towards adoption of cloud-based solutions. However, availability of open-source solutions poses a challenge. Key market players include Barracuda Networks Inc., Check Point Software Technologies Ltd., Cisco Systems Inc., cryptzone.no AS, Dell Technologies Inc., Egress Software Technologies Ltd., Entrust Corp., Fortinet Inc., McAfee LLC, Microsoft Corp., Mimecast Ltd., Musarubra US LLC, OpenText Corp., Proofpoint Inc., Proton AG, SAP SE, Sophos Ltd., Trend Micro Inc., Trustifi LLC, and WatchGuard Technologies Inc..

Email Security Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2023 Historic period 2018 - 2022 Forecast period 2024-2028 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 13.64% Market growth 2024-2028 USD 5169.7 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 11.73 Regional analysis North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution APAC at 45% Key countries US, UK, China, India, and Germany Key companies profiled Barracuda Networks Inc., Check Point Software Technologies Ltd., Cisco Systems Inc., cryptzone.no AS, Dell Technologies Inc., Egress Software Technologies Ltd., Entrust Corp., Fortinet Inc., McAfee LLC, Microsoft Corp., Mimecast Ltd., Musarubra US LLC, OpenText Corp., Proofpoint Inc., Proton AG, SAP SE, Sophos Ltd., Trend Micro Inc., Trustifi LLC, and WatchGuard Technologies Inc.

Market Driver

Major industries such as financial institutions, healthcare, and government organizations are increasingly adopting cloud-based email security solutions due to their centralized, searchable data repositories. These solutions enable employees to access emails from any location and time zone, reducing costs and simplifying data management. Enterprises face challenges in handling growing data volumes, including potential data loss. Cloud-based email security addresses these issues with on-demand scalability and zero additional costs. Additionally, cloud solutions ensure data availability and security, making them an essential investment for businesses. Therefore, the global email security market will experience significant growth as more enterprises adopt these solutions.

Email security is a critical aspect of IT security for businesses as mails remain a primary vector for viruses, cyber threats, and account hacking. With the technological growth and BYOD adoption, email security solutions have become essential for organizations of all sizes, from small businesses to large enterprises. Email security providers offer various solutions to secure email accounts and networks from attacks, including integration with security infrastructures, endpoint protection, and cloud-based email security. Functional issues, such as phishing attacks, fraud protection, and social spam, are significant concerns for IT professionals. Traditional ways of email security are no longer sufficient, and organizations must invest in advanced email security solutions to protect their workforce from cyber threats. The size of the organization and industry vertical also impact the severity of email security threats. Email security solutions come in various forms, including on-premise and cloud-based options. Deployment and support & maintenance are essential considerations when choosing an email security solution. Training and education for employees are also crucial to prevent human errors that can lead to email security breaches. Investments in email security solutions have become a priority for organizations, with cybersecurity becoming a critical component of productivity and workloads. Email security solutions offer value chain analysis, helping organizations identify and mitigate risks in their email environments. The cybersecurity landscape is constantly evolving, and organizations must stay updated on the latest threats and security standards to ensure their email security arrangements are effective.

Market Challenges

The email security market is experiencing a shift towards open-source solutions due to their affordability and accessibility. Small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) and individual users, who often have limited financial resources, find open-source email security solutions appealing. Open-source alternatives, such as MailScanner and Proxmox Mail Gateway, can be downloaded and used without any upfront costs. While the presence of these solutions may reduce the overall revenue in the global email security market, they offer an effective and cost-efficient option for businesses seeking to secure their email communications.

Email security is a critical business issue, with functional challenges and various attacks threatening productivity and cybersecurity. Providers offer cloud-based solutions to mitigate risks, but organizations of all sizes face different severity levels. Large enterprises in industries like healthcare, telecom, retail, energy & utilities, manufacturing, government, and IT require robust email security arrangements. Traditional ways of securing emails are no longer sufficient against fraud protection, account hacking, social spam, and stealing credits. Value chain analysis reveals the need for deployment, support & maintenance, training & education, and solutions tailored to specific industries and workloads. Cybersecurity professionals emphasize the importance of adhering to security standards and investing in advanced email security solutions.

Segment Overview

This email security market report extensively covers market segmentation by

Application 1.1 On premise

1.2 Cloud based Product 2.1 Products

2.2 Services Geography 3.1 North America

3.2 APAC

3.3 Europe

3.4 South America

3.5 Middle East and Africa

1.1 On premise- Email security is a crucial aspect of any business's digital strategy. Effective email security solutions protect against phishing attacks, malware, and data breaches. They offer features like spam filtering, encryption, and multi-factor authentication. Implementing these solutions safeguards sensitive information, maintains compliance, and enhances overall email productivity. Businesses can choose from various email security providers based on their specific needs and budget.

Research Analysis

Subject: Fortify Your Email Security: Protect Your Organization from Cyber Threats Body: Email remains a primary vector for cyber attacks, with viruses, phishing scams, and malware posing significant risks to organizations. The technological growth of email security solutions has been driven by the adoption of cloud services, BYOD policies, and the increasing severity of cyber threats. Network security and endpoint protection are essential components of email security, but integration with other IT security solutions is also crucial. Providers offer various products, including email filtering, encryption, and data loss prevention, to help organizations maintain security standards and productivity. Email security solutions protect your mails and accounts from attacks, ensuring the confidentiality, integrity, and availability of your information. Adopting these solutions is no longer an option but a necessity in today's digital landscape. Stay ahead of cyber threats and safeguard your workforce with robust email security.

Market Research Overview

Email security is a critical aspect of IT security for organizations of all sizes and industries, as the volume of business emails and the sophistication of cyber threats continue to grow. Emails remain a primary vector for viruses, malware, phishing attacks, account hacking, social spam, and other cyber threats. The adoption of email security solutions has become essential to safeguard valuable information and maintain productivity. Technological growth and the increasing trend of BYOD adoption have led to the integration of email security with network security, endpoint security, and cloud security. Functional issues, such as deployment size, organization size, and industry vertical, influence the choice of email security solutions. Email security solutions provide fraud protection against credit card stealing and account hacking, as well as support and maintenance, training, and education for workforces. The severity of attacks and the need for compliance with security standards necessitate investments in advanced email security arrangements. Traditional ways of securing emails are being replaced by modern solutions that offer real-time threat detection, advanced filtering, and user behavior analysis. Email security providers offer on-premise and cloud-based solutions to cater to the varying needs of large enterprises, healthcare, telecom, retail, energy & utilities, manufacturing, government, and other industries. Experts predict that the email security market will continue to grow, driven by the increasing number of workloads and the importance of cybersecurity in today's digital world.

