Email Testing Profiles, Klaviyo Integration, Email Personalization Inspiration Top Litmus Product Updates

New features and platform updates facilitate more efficient email drafting, testing and personalization for marketers.

BOSTON and SAN MATEO, Calif., Nov. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Litmus , a leader in email optimization, collaboration, and personalization, has launched new product updates designed to help marketers boost their pre-send email testing efficiency and enhance personalization. The updates include new Email Testing Profiles that level up the process of email optimization by giving users the ability to control and customize testing. Additional updates include a new integration with Klaviyo and the new email inspiration gallery in Litmus Personalize.

Email Testing Profiles empower customization throughout the email building and testing process, giving users the option to toggle between preset lists of email clients and devices to easily debug during message building and through the final pre-send test. With newly added support for Klaviyo, Litmus Extension enables users to test emails—including those with dynamic, personalized content—directly from the Klaviyo platform without switching between tools. The product launch also features a new exploration gallery to inspire quick wins and innovative personalization tactics.

"Email is at the heart of any digital marketing strategy and it's essential to reaching business goals," said Erik Nierenberg, CEO of Litmus. "With inboxes more crowded than ever, we know ensuring emails are error-free and uniquely personalized is of utmost importance. We're looking forward to launching new functionality that helps email marketers get the best ROI from every campaign."

According to a Demand Gen Report , 76% of buyers expect more personalized attention from marketers to develop an intimate relationship with brands. In addition to providing new tools to create error-free emails faster, the Litmus product updates include an array of features to personalize messages and help marketers strengthen connections with their customers.

Full product update features include:

Email Testing Profiles, which empower users to create an unlimited number of curated email client and device lists to test emails efficiently and effectively and catch and fix errors before sending.

Added support within Litmus Extension for Klaviyo, allowing users to test and review dynamic emails directly from the Klaviyo platform.

A redesigned Litmus Personalize Explore Gallery, offering inspiration for new uses of Litmus Personalize to tailor emails for every stage of the customer journey.

New Email Client Support, which assesses where subscribers view emails and includes support for the latest Apple iPhone devices.

"When I'm testing emails or running QA, I want to spend my time and attention on the email itself. Having custom sets of the email previews I need a single click away is so smooth," says Todd Crow, Email Developer at ShopStyle. "Email Testing Profiles keeps my focus on quality and consistency, letting me create error-free emails faster than ever."

