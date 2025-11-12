eMazzanti Technologies Offers Complimentary Azure Master Classes for Business Leaders

Virtual Sessions Guide Organizations Through Cloud Migration and Optimization

HOBOKEN, N.J., Nov. 12, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- eMazzanti Technologies, a leading Managed Services Provider and Microsoft Solution Partner with more than 20 years of customer success, is pleased to announce a series of complimentary 60-minute Azure Master Classes for business leaders evaluating cloud adoption or seeking to optimize their existing Microsoft Azure environments.

The virtual sessions will address the strategic and financial implications of Azure deployment for organizations at any stage of their cloud journey.

eMazzanti Technologies President Carl Mazzanti

"Microsoft Azure is transforming how organizations secure data, modernize workloads, and accelerate innovation," says eMazzanti President and Co-Founder Carl Mazzanti. "This master class will guide attendees through essential steps, from planning and assessment to implementation and optimization, with particular focus on cost reduction, scalability improvements, and security enhancements."

These sessions are designed for business leaders, executives, and owners of small to medium-sized businesses, companies that face unique challenges in cloud adoption. "Participants will gain actionable insights on avoiding common pitfalls while leveraging Azure's comprehensive suite of services," Mazzanti adds. "Whether you're early in your cloud journey or ready to expand your Azure footprint, this session will help you understand the strategic and financial impact of Azure in your organization."

eMazzanti Technologies brings significant Microsoft credentials to the program, including four-time Microsoft Partner of the Year honors and multi-year Microsoft recognition. The firm maintains offices across North America, with headquarters in Hoboken, New Jersey.

Business leaders interested in attending can register at no cost, but seats are limited for the virtual sessions on November 14, 2025; December 17, 2025; and January 16, 2026, all at 12 noon ET.

Register at https://www.emazzanti.net/events/azure-masterclass/#TOP.

For more information about eMazzanti Technologies and our cybersecurity solutions, please visit our website at http://www.emazzanti.net ; contact us by phone at (201) 360-4400, or email us at [email protected].

About eMazzanti Technologies

eMazzanti's team of trained, certified IT experts deliver rapid response, increased revenue growth, data security, and productivity for organizations of all sizes. The firm offers cloud and mobile solutions, multi-site technology implementations, outsourced network management, 24 x 7 support, digital marketing services, and cybersecurity assessments and protection services.

eMazzanti Technologies has received many accolades for superior service delivery and stellar growth. The firm has placed on the Inc. 5000 list of fastest growing privately held companies eleven times, including eight years in a row, has been recognized by Microsoft as a 4x partner of the year and a Watchguard 5x partner of the year. NJBIZ has recognized the firm as the Small Business of the Year and also as a leading NJ Digital Innovator in 2019, 2020, 2022 and 2023, and 2024.

SOURCE eMazzanti Technologies