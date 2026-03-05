Embark Names Laura Neal as Chief Revenue Officer to Accelerate Growth and Commercial Strategy

DALLAS, March 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Embark, a leading management and financial consulting firm, proudly announces the appointment of Laura Neal as Chief Revenue Officer (CRO). A seasoned executive with more than 20 years of experience in revenue growth and sales leadership, Laura brings a proven track record of building high-performing teams and driving sustained growth across professional services and advisory organizations.

Embark welcomes Laura Neal as CRO

"Laura's leadership and experience will be instrumental in helping us take Embark to new heights," said Embark CEO Felice Gorordo. "Laura's deep expertise in revenue operations and partnership development across the finance advisory and consulting space make her uniquely positioned to build upon Embark's momentum as we continue to rapidly expand across the U.S. and beyond."

As Chief Revenue Officer, Laura will lead Embark's growth initiatives, expand strategic partnerships and alliances, and oversee the firm's end-to-end commercial strategy. She will also focus on scaling Embark's presence across key markets and deepening cross-service adoption to support long-term, sustainable growth. Her appointment underscores Embark's commitment to scaling its impact while maintaining its people-first culture and delivering exceptional value to clients

Most recently, Laura founded Ambitious Venture, an executive coaching and leadership advisory firm. Prior to that, she spent more than 13 years in senior leadership roles within the accounting and finance advisory space, holding progressively broader commercial leadership responsibilities. Her experience includes leading a major U.S. market, driving growth across Fortune 500 client relationships, and overseeing national accounts and strategic relationships. She began her career at EY.

"I'm honored to join Embark at such a dynamic time for the firm and our clients," said Laura. "Embark's differentiated model and strong market position create a clear and compelling runway for scale."

About Embark: Embark is a business consulting firm dedicated to transforming complex problems into clear solutions. Operating in 26 strategic markets across the U.S. and continuing to grow, Embark delivers expertise across financial advisory, business transformation, deal advisory, outsourcing, and tailored solutions nationwide—all grounded in a culture where "happy works."

