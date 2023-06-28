Embark on a Journey of Excellence by Choosing CDUT：Five Disciplines in Top 1% in Global ESI Rankings

CDUT

28 Jun, 2023

CHENGDU, China, June 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- A paper entitled "Uncovering the Ediacaran phosphorus cycle" was published online by Dr. Li Chao's research team in the international authoritative journal Nature on May 31, 2023, which greatly helped to deepen mankind's understanding of the evolution of Earth's habitability and the complex evolution of life. The research team is from the State Key Laboratory of Oil and Gas Reservoir Geology and Exploration, the Institute of Sedimentary Geology, and the International Center for Sedimentary Geochemistry and Biogeochemistry Research of CDUT.

Founded in 1956, Chengdu University of Technology (CDUT) is located in downtown Chengdu, next to the Chengdu Research Base of Giant Panda Breeding. CDUT has two state-key laboratories: the State Key Laboratory of Geohazard Prevention and Geoenvironment Protection and the State Key Laboratory of Oil and Gas Reservoir Geology and Exploration.

As a pool of famous teachers and elites, CDUT owns a high-quality and professional faculty. The university boasts 2,893 faculty members, including 465 professors (research scientists) and 804 associate professors (associate research scientists). CDUT is a multi-disciplinary university featuring distinct discipline advantages and focusing on science and engineering. It stands out by virtue of its superior disciplines of Geology, Petroleum, Resources, Nuclear Technology and Environment, as well as its characteristic disciplines of Civil Engineering, Chemical Engineering, Materials, Electronics, Machinery, Information and Management. Meanwhile, it develops disciplines such as Business Administration, Literature, Law, Foreign Languages, Arts and Physical Education in a coordinated way. CDUT is qualified to confer bachelor degree, master degree, and doctoral degree. So far, nearly 300,000 outstanding talents have graduated, and are working around the world.

CDUT enjoys significant advantages in international courses covering 10 major disciplines. Among these disciplines, Geoscience, Engineering, Environmental Science/Ecology, Chemistry ranks among the top 1% of global ESI.

CDUT actively promotes education and academic internationalization, including 9 undergraduate majors and 29 graduate programs for international student enrollment. In order to attract outstanding international students, CDUT has formed a "university-city-province" three-level scholarship system. International students have the opportunity to apply for the following scholarships: the Sichuan Provincial Scholarship, the Chengdu "Sister Cities" Scholarship and the Chengdu "Belt and Road" Scholarship.

CDUT welcomes every outstanding international student.
Website: http://www.cdut.edu.cn/en
Online Application System: https://cdut.at0086.cn/student
Contact & Tel: 0086-28-84078430
Email: [email protected]

