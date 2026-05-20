Embecta Corp. (EMBC) Securities Fraud Investigation - Levi & Korsinsky

Embecta's Q2 FY2026 revenue and EPS fell short of both company guidance and Wall Street consensus -- shares dropped more than 25% in a single session.

NEW YORK, May 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Investors who held Embecta Corp. (NASDAQ: EMBC) shares lost more than 25% of their value when the stock collapsed after Q2 FY2026 earnings missed on both the top and bottom lines. Shareholders who lost money on EMBC are encouraged to submit their information now. You may also contact Joseph E. Levi, Esq. via email at [email protected] or by telephone at (212) 363-7500.

Embecta reported Q2 FY2026 revenue that were below analyst expectations, alongside a material reduction to its full-year FY 2026 revenue and EPS guidance. The update outlook followed earlier forward guidance issued during FY2025 communications and contributed to a sharp decline in the company's stock price of more than 25% in a single session. The revision reflected weaker-than-expected performance relative to prior expectations embedded in earlier guidance ranges.

If you purchased Embecta shares and suffered a loss, click here to discuss your legal rights. You may also contact Joseph E. Levi, Esq. via email at [email protected] or by telephone at (212) 363-7500.

ABOUT THE FIRM -- For over two decades, Levi & Korsinsky has represented shareholders in securities investigations and related matters. Ranked in ISS Top 50 for seven consecutive years.

Frequently Asked Questions About the EMBC Investigation

Q: Who is eligible to participate in the EMBC investigation? A: Investors who purchased EMBC stock or securities and suffered financial losses may be eligible. Eligibility is based on purchase date and documented losses -- not on whether you still hold the shares.

Q: How much did EMBC stock drop? A: Shares fell more than 25% after Embecta reported a Q2 FY2026 earnings miss on both revenue and EPS and slashed its full-year FY2026 guidance. Investors who purchased shares at higher prices may be entitled to recovery.

Q: Which statements are being investigated as potentially misleading? A: The investigation concerns whether Embecta made materially false or misleading statements regarding its financial guidance and quarterly performance expectations. When actual results fell short of those projections, the stock price declined sharply.

Q: What do EMBC investors need to do right now? A: Gather brokerage records including purchase dates, share quantities, and prices paid. Contact Levi & Korsinsky for a free, no-obligation evaluation at [email protected] or (212) 363-7500. No immediate action is required to remain eligible to participate in the investigation.

Q: What if I already sold my EMBC shares -- can I still recover losses? A: Yes. Eligibility is based on when you purchased, not whether you still hold the shares. Investors who bought EMBC and sold at a loss may still participate in the investigation.

Q: What does it cost me to participate? A: Nothing. Securities investigations and any resulting actions are handled on a pure contingency basis. No upfront fees, no retainer, no out-of-pocket costs.

Q: What happens after I contact Levi & Korsinsky? A: An attorney will review your trading history at no cost and provide an initial assessment of your potential recovery.

CONTACT:

Levi & Korsinsky, LLP

Joseph E. Levi, Esq.

Ed Korsinsky, Esq.

33 Whitehall Street, 27th Floor

New York, NY 1000

[email protected]

Tel: (212) 363-7500

Fax: (212) 363-7171

SOURCE Levi & Korsinsky, LLP