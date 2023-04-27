Embedded Vision Summit® Announces Full Conference Program for Edge AI and Computer Vision Innovators, May 22-24 in Santa Clara, California

The premier event for product creators incorporating computer vision and edge AI in products and applications

SANTA CLARA, Calif., April 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Edge AI and Vision Alliance, a 100+ company worldwide industry partnership, today announced the full program for the 2023 Embedded Vision Summit, May 22-24 at the Santa Clara Convention Center, Santa Clara, California.

The premier conference and tradeshow for practical, deployable computer vision and edge AI, the Summit focuses on empowering product creators to bring perceptual intelligence to products. This year's Summit will attract more than 1,400 innovators and feature 100+ expert speakers and 75+ exhibitors across three days of presentations, exhibits and deep-dive sessions. Registration is now open.

Highlights of this year's program include:

Keynote speaker Kristen Grauman , Professor at University of Texas at Austin and Research Director at Facebook AI Research, will speak on "Frontiers in Perceptual AI: First-Person Video and Multimodal Perception "

, Professor at and Research Director at Facebook AI Research, will speak on " General sessions include:

"Accelerating the Era of AI Everywhere"

Moderated by Jeff Bier , Founder, Edge AI and Vision Alliance

Panelists include Lokwon Kim, CEO, DEEPX; Pete Warden , CEO, Useful Sensors; Dean Kamen , Founder, DEKA Research and Development; and Jason Lavene , Director, Advanced Development Engineering, Keurig Dr Pepper

Moderated by , Founder, Edge AI and Vision Alliance Panelists include Lokwon Kim, CEO, DEEPX; , CEO, Useful Sensors; , Founder, DEKA Research and Development; and , Director, Advanced Development Engineering, Keurig Dr Pepper

"Panel on Generative AI: How Will It Impact Edge Applications and Machine Perception?"

Moderated by Sally Ward Foxton , European Correspondent, EE Times

Moderated by , European Correspondent, 90+ sessions across four tracks—Fundamentals, Technical Insights, Business Insights, and Enabling Technologies

Edge AI Deep Dive ™ Sessions—offering opportunities to explore cutting-edge topics in depth—presented by Edge Impulse, Qualcomm, and Nota AI

Sessions—offering opportunities to explore cutting-edge topics in depth—presented by Edge Impulse, Qualcomm, and Nota AI 75+ exhibitors including Premier Sponsors DEEPX and Edge Impulse, Platinum Sponsor Qualcomm, and Gold Sponsors Analog Devices, Arm, Avnet, BDTI, BrainChip, Cadence, DeGirum, Flex Logix, Hailo Technologies, Lattice Semiconductor, Network Optix, Nextchip, Nota AI, NXP Semiconductors, Perceive, STMicroelectronics, STRADVISION and VeriSilicon

The Vision Tank Start-Up Competition featuring five of the hottest new start-ups using vision technology competing to be selected by for top honors by the audience and a panel of expert judges

Women in Vision Networking Reception, hosted by the Alliance and sponsored by Perceive

Edge AI and Vision Product of the Year Awards, celebrating innovation and achievement in edge AI and computer vision technology

"Innovation in visual and edge AI continues at an astonishing pace, so it's more important than ever to be able to see, in one place, the myriad of practical applications, use cases and building block technologies," said Jeff Bier, founder of the Edge AI and Vision Alliance. "Attendees with diverse technical and business backgrounds tell us this is the one event where they get the complete picture and can avoid the hype and focus on what's working. A whopping 99% of attendees would recommend attending to a colleague."

Registration is now open at https://embeddedvisionsummit.com.

The Embedded Vision Summit is operated by the Edge AI and Vision Alliance, a worldwide industry partnership of 100+ companies bringing together technology providers and end-product companies to accelerate the adoption of perceptual AI and computer vision at the edge. More at https://edge-ai-vision.com .

Contact:

Jordan Hally

[email protected]

SOURCE Edge AI and Vision Alliance