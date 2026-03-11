Embedded world 2026 | Leading the Pet Tech Revolution: MQ771-GL Redefines Smart Pet Collars

NUREMBERG, Germany, March 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- As pet owners increasingly pursue data-driven and scientific pet care, pet collars are evolving beyond simple identification tools into intelligent devices integrating positioning, health monitoring, and behavior analysis.

Fibocom's MQ771-GL addresses the demanding requirements of this vertical market with multiple key advantages.

Fibocom Pet Collar Solution

Ultra-Low Power in a Compact Design: Ending Battery Life Anxiety

For pet owners, size and power consumption remain the biggest challenges for smart collars. The MQ771-GL is deeply optimized in both aspects.

Ultra-compact form factor (17.7 mm × 15.8 mm) enables manufacturers to maximize device design flexibility.

enables manufacturers to maximize device design flexibility. PSM current as low as 1 μA significantly reduces power consumption during deep sleep, delivering 70–90% improvement compared with the previous generation .

significantly reduces power consumption during deep sleep, delivering . eDRX technology dramatically lowers standby current, ensuring extremely low power consumption when the collar is idle. In real-world scenarios, device battery life can be extended from days to several months, enabling long-lasting companionship for pets.

Global Connectivity: Keeping Pets Connected Everywhere

The MQ771-GL supports global Cat.M / NB-IoT frequency bands, ensuring reliable connectivity across regions.

Multi-mode network switching allows the module to automatically select the optimal network whether pets are in dense urban areas, remote outdoor environments, or even traveling internationally.

Comprehensive Health Monitoring and Behavior Insights

With strong processing capabilities, MQ771-GL supports integration of multiple sensors, enabling developers to build advanced monitoring features.

Behavior analysis: accurately detects barking patterns and activity frequency.

accurately detects barking patterns and activity frequency. Physiological monitoring: supports efficient transmission of heart rate and respiratory data, enabling data-model analysis of sleep quality and early detection of potential health issues.

Sunzhi Liu, General Manager of Wireless Communications at Fibocom, commented:

"MQ771-GL represents a milestone product in our LPWA portfolio. By combining Qualcomm's advanced chipset capabilities with Fibocom's extensive communication expertise, we aim to deliver a highly integrated, cost-effective, and high-performance platform for the pet technology market. We look forward to collaborating with more partners to further expand the pet tech ecosystem."

About Fibocom

Fibocom, founded in 1999, is China's first wireless communication module company listed on both the A-share and H-share markets (300638.SZ, 0638.HK). As a global leading provider of wireless communication modules and AI solutions, Fibocom leverages wireless communication and artificial intelligence as its core technologies to provide integrated hardware and software solutions that empower industry applications. These solutions accelerate the transformation from "Connect Everything" to "Intelligent Connectivity" across diverse industries.

Fibocom's one-stop solutions encompass cellular communication, AI, automotive, and GNSS modules, as well as AI toolchains, supporting industry-side and mainstream large model integration, and providing AI Agent, global connectivity, and cloud services, driving the digital intelligence upgrades in industries such as robotics, consumer electronics, low-altitude economy, intelligent transportation, smart retail, and smart energy.

