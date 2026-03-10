Ember Sports Ignites the Future of Baseball and Softball Training With Launch of Mobile-First VR Platform

Affordable and hardware-free, Ember Sports is bringing major league analytics to the

HUNTSVILLE, Ala., March 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Baseball and softball season is almost in full swing, and sports technology company Ember Sports is stepping up to the plate to launch its mobile-first training platform that puts professional-level analytics and affordable training tools into the hands of players and coaches nationwide. Backed by former MLB players and coaches such as Brady Clark and Damon Mashore, the Ember Hitting Analyzer and Ember Pitching Analyzer are redefining the landscape of baseball and softball training, this time without the barriers of expensive equipment or exclusive training facilities.

Expertly designed for accessibility, Ember's iOS-based Hitting Analyzer delivers instant metrics such as exit velocity, launch angle, bat path and distance directly to players' phones; no bulky, external hardware required. Meanwhile, Ember's Pitching Analyzer tracks velocity, flight path and strike zone and offers multi-pitch comparisons to evaluate performance. Integrated video replay, telestrations and side-by-side comparison tools make it easy for players and coaches to break down performance in real time, whether on the field or at home.

Where similar products rely on extensive and costly hardware, Ember Sports is pioneering the future of training on users' mobile devices. The analyzers' engagement-driven features, including gaming-style progression systems, recruiting profiles and historical data streams, are all designed to fuel continuous skill development and track measurable progress. Instead of using a one-size-fits-all algorithm, Ember built a holistic development system that helps both players and coaches reach their full potential.

"Parents invest significant time and money to develop their children into professional players, but for the longest time, professional-grade training tools have been widely out of reach," said Fred Williams, CEO of Ember Sports. "Our goal is to provide players, coaches and parents with an affordable, data-driven platform that delivers real performance feedback and gives coaches a scalable, modern way to train their athletes in hopes of becoming major leaguers."

With over 25 million youth participating in baseball and softball across the United States, Ember is tapping into a long-overlooked market of players, coaches and parents eager for accessible, professional-grade training. Through Ember's mobile platform, high-level development is now both affordable and scalable, bringing elite training directly into the hands of athletes everywhere. More than just an app, Ember is a connected performance ecosystem that's designed to elevate skill, track progress and transform the way the next generation of players trains and grows.

About Ember Sports

Ember Sports is a sports technology company redefining baseball and softball training through accessible and affordable data-driven performance tools. Available on iOS and VR platforms, Ember's Hitting Analyzer, Pitching Analyzer and immersive VR experiences deliver real-time metrics, video capture and advanced pitch recognition training, all without the need for expensive hardware. By removing traditional costs and facility barriers, Ember is driving the future of training for the next generation of athletes.

