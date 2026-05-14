What People Forget: The Top 5 Items Missing From Most Wildfire Evacuation Plans

Mercury Insurance highlights critical gaps that can slow evacuation and complicate recovery during fast-moving wildfire events

LOS ANGELES, May 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- During Wildfire Prevention Month, Mercury Insurance (NYSE/NYSE TX: MCY) is urging residents in fire-prone areas to look beyond standard evacuation checklists and focus on what is most often overlooked. While many households have taken steps to prepare for wildfire emergencies, real-world events continue to show that small but critical gaps can create delays during evacuation and challenges in the hours and days that follow.

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Research from the Insurance Institute for Business & Home Safety (IBHS) shows that preparedness efforts are often uneven, with many households focusing on supplies while overlooking documentation, communication planning, and other practical considerations that directly impact response time and recovery.

"Preparation isn't just about having a bag by the door. It's about being able to move quickly and confidently when conditions change," said Holly Sacks, Director, Port UW and CAT Management at Mercury Insurance. "We see time and again that the difference between a smooth evacuation and a stressful one often comes down to a few overlooked details."

Based on industry research and real-world claims experience, Mercury is highlighting five commonly missed elements that can make a meaningful difference during a wildfire evacuation:

Medication and medical information

Many evacuation plans include basic supplies but fail to account for prescription medications, dosage details, and medical records. Even a short disruption can create serious complications without this information readily available.



Pet evacuation planning

Pets are frequently an afterthought in evacuation scenarios. Without carriers, food, or a clear plan for transportation and shelter, evacuation can be delayed or complicated.



Backup communication plans

Wildfires can disrupt cell service and internet access. Families that rely on a single communication method may struggle to reconnect. Establishing a secondary plan, including meeting points and out-of-area contacts, can help maintain coordination.



Vehicle readiness and route awareness

Many evacuation plans overlook the basics of transportation. Low fuel, unclear routes, or unfamiliarity with alternate exits can slow evacuation during critical moments.



Easy access to insurance documentation

Homeowners and renters often assume they can retrieve policy information later, but access to policy numbers, coverage details, and contact information can speed up claims and recovery. Digital backups or cloud access can help ensure this information is available when needed.

Wildfire behavior continues to evolve, with faster-moving fires and shorter evacuation windows becoming more common in many regions. IBHS research emphasizes that preparedness is not just about what households have, but how quickly and effectively they can act under pressure.

"Taking a few extra steps now can make a meaningful difference when it matters most," Sacks added. "Preparedness should be simple, practical, and something every household can act on."

For more information and wildfire preparedness resources, visit the Mercury Blog.

About Mercury Insurance

Mercury Insurance (NYSE: MCY) is a multiple-line insurance carrier predominantly offering personal auto, homeowners, renters and commercial insurance through a network of independent agents in Arizona, California, Georgia, Illinois, Nevada, New Jersey, New York, Oklahoma, Texas and Virginia, as well as auto insurance in Florida. Mercury writes other lines of insurance in various states, including commercial, business owners and business auto, landlord, home-sharing, ride-hailing and mechanical protection insurance.

Since 1962, Mercury has provided customers with tremendous value for their insurance dollar by pairing ultra-competitive rates with excellent customer service, through more than 4,200 employees and a network of more than 6,340 independent agents in 11 states. Mercury has earned an "A" rating from A.M. Best, as well as "Best Auto Insurance Company" designations from Forbes and Insure.com. For more information visit www.MercuryInsurance.com or follow the company on LinkedIn, Instagram or Facebook .

Media interested in receiving updates from Mercury can learn more at the Mercury Newsroom.

SOURCE Mercury Insurance