Embodied Intelligence Pioneer Robotera Secures RMB 1 Billion in Series A+ Funding

BEIJING, Nov. 27, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Robotera, a leading company in embodied intelligence, has secured nearly RMB 1 billion (approximately USD 140 million) in a Series A+ financing round completed on November 20, 2025. The round was led by Geely Capital, with strategic participation from BAIC Capital. The company also secured backing from multiple global industrial leaders, underscoring strong industry confidence in its embodied intelligence roadmap. The company's strategic investor base also includes Alibaba Group and Haier Capital.

Robotera full-size humanoid robot

The new capital will accelerate the iteration of Robotera's robots and enable the mass production and delivery of its full portfolio—from bipedal and wheeled humanoid robots to dexterous hands. The entry of Geely Capital and BAIC Capital is expected to unlock significant strategic synergies, particularly in industrial deployment, supply chain integration, and real-world application scenarios.

Founded in August 2023, Robotera is dedicated to building general-purpose robots powered by embodied intelligence—systems that learn, adapt, and act through continuous interaction with the physical world. The company currently operates three core product lines: full-size bipedal humanoid robots, full-size wheeled service robots, and dexterous hands. Robotera has already achieved large-scale commercial deployment, with nine of the world's top 10 most valuable technology companies among its clients.

Robotera's robotic platform is renowned for their high performance and real-world capabilities. Its full-size bipedal humanoid robot demonstrated its environmental adaptability with autonomous snow walking in January 2024 and its athletic performance with world-record jumps—1.47 m in long jump and 95.64 cm in high jump—at this year's World Humanoid Robot Games.

The company's dexterous hand XHAND 1 features a fully direct-drive architecture optimized for reinforcement learning in embodied intelligence research. Capable of manipulating over 100 distinct tools, XHAND 1 has become a standard platform in leading embodied intelligence laboratories worldwide, forming the basis of numerous peer-reviewed publications.

