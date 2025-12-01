ROBOTERA and UNIDO Forge Strategic Partnership to Advance Global Industrial Transformation with Embodied Intelligence

BEIJING, Dec. 1, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- ROBOTERA, a pioneer in embodied intelligence, has officially signed a strategic cooperation agreement with the United Nations Industrial Development Organization (UNIDO) on November 24 in Riyadh. As the only Chinese embodied-intelligence company to secure such a partnership at the UNIDO General Conference, ROBOTERA now joins UNIDO in advancing inclusive and sustainable industrial development and supporting the UN 2030 Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

ROBOTERA Q5 at 21st UNIDO General Conference

The signing ceremony was attended by UNIDO Director of Digital Transformation and AI Jason Sniat, together with ROBOTERA Founder Dr. Jianyu Chen and Co-founder Yue Xi. The agreement marks a significant milestone in global industrial-intelligence collaboration and reflects a shared belief in the transformative power of embodied intelligence.

The collaboration is built on three core initiatives:

Technology Deployment

ROBOTERA and UNIDO will focus on manufacturing, logistics, and commercial services to develop and promote embodied-intelligence solutions. These efforts aim to enhance operational efficiency, improve working environments, and lower the barriers for SMEs adopting intelligent technologies—ensuring that technological benefits reach a wider global community. Global Collaboration

Leveraging UNIDO's global network, the two parties will launch cross-border project implementation. Joint initiatives will promote advanced robotics applications, strengthen technical exchanges, share best practices in embodied intelligence, and support member states in large-scale adoption of next-generation robotic solutions. Ecosystem Building

The Beijing Digital Economy Centre of Excellence (CoE) will serve as a hub for innovation, hosting joint labs and fostering collaboration among startups, governments, and enterprises. This mirrors open innovation models seen in tech ecosystems worldwide.

"The partnership represents a powerful alignment between technological excellence and global responsibility," said Dr. Jianyu Chen, Founder of ROBOTERA. "Through joint solution deployment, international collaboration, co-building of innovation ecosystems, and co-creation of technical standards, we aim to ensure robots are not only efficient tools for production—but trusted 'human partners' in advancing sustainable development. "

Pilot programs are slated for rollout in the near term, targeting regions with urgent needs in industrial modernization. By combining ROBOTERA's agile R&D with UNIDO's policy reach, the alliance aims to position embodied intelligence as a cornerstone of equitable, sustainable industrial futures.

This collaboration signals a new chapter where Chinese technological innovation actively contributes to global public good—proving that the future of industry must be not only intelligent but also inclusive.

