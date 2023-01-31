Embold Health Expands Physician Quality Partnership with Walmart

Embold's physician performance insights will help an additional 42,000

Walmart associates and their dependents find high-quality healthcare in their area

NASHVILLE, Tenn., Jan. 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Embold Health, the industry leader in physician quality analytics, announced that its pioneering relationship with Walmart to improve the quality of healthcare provided to company associates and their dependents has expanded to additional U.S. healthcare markets.

This brings the total number of markets in which Embold is working with Walmart to 11 and adds 42,000 associates and their dependents to the initiative. Walmart's health plans cover more than 1 million lives, of which 215,000 can now choose doctors who consistently deliver high-quality, clinically appropriate care, based on Embold's analysis of provider clinical performance.

"Ensuring our associates and their families have access to top-quality care through Walmart's medical plans continues to be one of our highest priorities," said Lisa Woods, Walmart's Vice President for Physical and Emotional Wellbeing. "By partnering with Embold, we have been able to improve outcomes for our associates by helping them find doctors in their area who have demonstrated a record of providing exemplary care."

"Walmart has long been an innovator in providing quality healthcare coverage to its associates, and we are proud to expand our partnership with them," said Dr. Daniel Stein, Embold Health CEO and Founder. "They were one of the first companies to see the rigor behind our physician quality analytics and its effectiveness in putting together networks of high-performing doctors for their associates."

Stein said that Walmart shares Embold's commitment to transparency and its goal of improving the healthcare ecosystem by showing doctors how they compare to their peers and identifying areas where they can improve the way they practice.

"When it comes to quality, we have learned that what matters most is whether the care provided was necessary and appropriate and that the patient achieved a successful outcome," said Stein.

This latest expansion of Embold's relationship with Walmart began on January 1, 2023.

About Embold Health

We are a doctor-led, doctor-founded group of healthcare advocates leading a community that wants to improve healthcare for all. Through rigorous data analytics, we have developed the gold standard in defensible and actionable doctor ratings that are completely visible to all healthcare stakeholders. The result is higher quality care from providers, more appropriate care for members, and lower overall costs for employers. Visit www.emboldhealth.com to learn more.

About Walmart

Walmart Inc. helps people around the world save money and live better - anytime and anywhere - in retail stores, online, and through their mobile devices. Each week, approximately 230 million customers and members visit more than 10,500 stores and numerous eCommerce websites under 46 banners in 24 countries. With fiscal year 2022 revenue of $573 billion, Walmart employs approximately 2.3 million associates worldwide. Walmart continues to be a leader in sustainability, corporate philanthropy and employment opportunity. Additional information about Walmart can be found by visiting corporate.walmart.com, on Facebook at facebook.com/walmart and on Twitter at twitter.com/walmart and on LinkedIn at linkedin.com/company/walmart.

Media Contact:

Lisa Smith

508-287-7863

[email protected]

SOURCE Embold Health