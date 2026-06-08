Embolization, Inc., Presents Novel Polymer-Based Coil at VAM26, Booth No. 915

-- FDA-cleared device minimizes CT/MRI artifacts, remains radiopaque under fluoroscopy --

BOULDER, Colo., June 8, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Embolization, Inc., will present its novel embolization device, using proprietary shape-memory biocompatible polymers to treat peripheral vasculature, June 11-12 at VAM26, Booth No. 915.

The Vascular Annual Meeting, taking place in Boston, describes itself as the premier source of education for vascular health professionals. More than 1,300 professionals from the entire vascular team have registered, with the Society for Vascular Surgery, Society for Vascular Nursing, Vascular Quality Initiative and Complex Wound Care Masterclass Workshop co-locating at the conference.

Embolization will be on hand to discuss its NED coil. Intended for arterial and venous embolization in peripheral vasculature, the novel, polymer-based coil minimizes artifacts in CT and MRI imaging that occur with traditional metal devices, according to Jim Kasic, who serves as CEO of Embolization.

FDA clearance

The NED, which has obtained FDA 501(k) clearance, is the only polymer-based coil on the market; all other available coils are metal-based. The coils, Kasic says, remain radiopaque under fluoroscopy even though the CT/MRI imaging artifact is minimal.

Kasic says that initial results show shorter occlusion times and tighter coil packs, which can result in fewer devices per procedure, lower recanalization rates and lower manufacturing costs. "The NED coil does everything a traditional metal coil does, but with a novel, radiopaque polymer."

Limited-market release

The novel embolic coil is demonstrating success in its limited-market release, with use cases topping 70 coils in 11 cases. In all cases, across four institutions and physicians, the NED has shown consistent performance in venous and arterial applications.

"The opportunity to talk with experts at VAM, the premier source of education for vascular health professionals, is an opportunity to share what I believe represents the next generation in embolic coils," says Kasic.

Meeting at VAM26

To schedule a meeting with Embolization's representative at the conference, Melissa Brookshier, email [email protected] or call 303-531-1238.

Embolization, Inc. (www.embolizationinc.com)

Embolization, Inc., is a medical device company based in Boulder, Colorado. With expertise in radiopaque shape-memory biocompatible polymers, the business specializes in the development of minimally invasive medical devices for peripheral vascular and neurovascular uses.

Media contact: Aimee Bennett, [email protected], 303-843-9840

SOURCE Embolization, Inc.