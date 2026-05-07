Embr Labs Accelerates Global Leadership in Digital Thermal Health with Clinical Validation, Japanese Patent Expansion, and Open-Source SDK for Embr Wave 2

BOSTON, May 7, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Embr Labs, the leader in digital thermal health technology, announced three milestones that underscore its position at the forefront of wearable thermal technology. Marked by clinical validation from Stanford University, a strategic intellectual property expansion in Japan, and the launch of a revolutionary open-source research API and SDK, Embr Labs is rapidly transforming how the world harnesses temperature to improve human health.

For millions navigating Postural Tachycardia Syndrome (POTS), temperature intolerance has long been underrecognized, debilitating, and undertreated. A pilot study led by Dr. Mitchell Miglis at Stanford University, recently published in Autonomic Neuroscience: Basic and Clinical, demonstrates that the Embr Wave™ wearable delivers profound relief. Over a 28-day period, POTS patients experienced statistically significant quality of life (QoL) improvements. Notably, patients reporting moderate-to-severe impact on leisure activities plummeted from 45% to 0% (p=0.04), while the negative impact on overall enjoyment of life was cut nearly in half.

"Most patients with POTS report temperature intolerance, which can be quite debilitating and significantly limit their quality of life. Despite this, research studies on this topic are limited, and treatment options are often ineffective," said Dr. Miglis. "In this open-label study, we evaluated the efficacy of the Embr wave in 22 patients with POTS. We found both immediate and sustained reductions across multiple temperature intolerance-related quality of life domains, highlighting the efficacy of this technology in improving POTS symptoms."

Solidifying its technological moat, Embr Labs was awarded two foundational patents in Japan for the Embr Wave 2. The first protects the proprietary delivery of physiologically optimized thermal waves, allowing users to personalize intensity and frequency for maximum therapeutic benefit. Japanese Patent No. 7805341 secures the device's innovative "Track and Learn" capability, generating customized usage logs to help users decode their thermal patterns. Both innovations are critical differentiators in digital thermal health.

To accelerate the development of new thermal innovations, Embr Labs released a public open-source API and SDK, expanding the Embr Wave 2 into a thermal research platform for the global scientific community (link). Researchers can now leverage programmatic control to deliver precisely timed thermal stimuli from integrated research systems, using off-the-shelf software or developing their own.

"We receive regular requests from researchers worldwide to incorporate Embr Wave 2 into their studies," said Matt Smith, Co-Founder and CTO of Embr Labs. "We are thrilled to support the continued understanding of the role thermal sensations play in improving the human experience."

About Embr Labs

Embr Labs is the leading healthtech company addressing health conditions through temperature. The company's technology delivers natural solutions to manage hot flashes, sleep issues, stress, and thermal discomfort. The company was founded at MIT and has won numerous awards, including the AARP Innovation in Aging Award, Time Magazine's Best Inventions, the iF Design Award and the FemtechWorld Award for Innovation in Menopause.

CONTACT: Matt Smith: [email protected]

SOURCE Embr Labs