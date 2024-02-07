Embr Labs announces study results revealing improvement in sleep in among men and women

News provided by

Embr Labs

07 Feb, 2024, 07:30 ET

BOSTON, Feb. 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Embr Labs, Inc, makers of Embr Wave®, the leading temperature wearable, today announced pivotal sleep study results showing that subjects who wore the Embr Wave demonstrated a significant improvement in several measures of sleep quality including perceived sleepiness, sleep quality, reduced nocturnal resting heart rate, and increased sleep efficiency. Subjects also showed improved performance in morning cognitive abilities.

Continue Reading
Embr for Sleep
Embr for Sleep

A first of its kind study, Embr labs collaborated with leading human performance researchers at the.West Virginia University Rockefeller Neuroscience Institute to examine the impact of the Embr Wave thermal wearable on sleep quality in men and women. Because the Embr Wave's temperature sensations work in harmony with the human body, the technology is able to provide improved sleep naturally, without drugs or side effects.

"This is a groundbreaking study," said Dr. Pam Peeke, study co-author and Senior Clinical Investigator for Embr Labs, "revealing that thermal sleep technologies like the Wave play a valuable and critical role in improving not just overall sleep quality but sleep physiology itself, to enhance people's quality of life."

"We've already demonstrated the Embr Wave's ability to help women in midlife with impaired sleep," said Matt Smith, PhD, CTO of Embr Labs, "but this study provides evidence that the Embr thermal device is also effective for a wide population of men and women - supporting the real-life experience of our customers who have come to us seeking safe, non-invasive solutions."

The study follows Embr Labs' recognition by the National Sleep Foundation as a SleepTech Award winner and the Embr Labs brand being named to the Foremost 50 list of breakthrough consumer brands.

About Embr Labs, Inc.

Embr Labs is the leading healthtech company addressing health conditions through the use of temperature. The company's technology delivers a new category of natural solutions to manage hot flashes, sleep issues, stress, and thermal discomfort. The company was founded at MIT and is backed by Bose Ventures, DigiTx Partners, Safar Partners, Esplanade Ventures, and Ghost Tree Partners. Embr Labs has won numerous awards, including the AARP Innovation in Aging Award, Time Magazine's Best Inventions, the iF Design Award and was named to CB Insights' Digital Health 150.

CONTACT: Sam Shames: [email protected]

SOURCE Embr Labs

Also from this source

NSF SleepTech Award Winner Embr Labs showcased at CES Conference

NSF SleepTech Award Winner Embr Labs showcased at CES Conference

Embr Labs, named as a winner in the National Sleep Foundation's (NSF) 2023 SleepTech® Award, will be featured by National Sleep Foundation (NSF) at...
EMBR LABS ANNOUNCES PUBLICATION OF GROUNDBREAKING STUDY ON HOT FLASHES IN PROSTATE CANCER PATIENTS IN PRESTIGIOUS NATURE JOURNAL

EMBR LABS ANNOUNCES PUBLICATION OF GROUNDBREAKING STUDY ON HOT FLASHES IN PROSTATE CANCER PATIENTS IN PRESTIGIOUS NATURE JOURNAL

Embr Labs, Inc, makers of Embr Wave®, the leading temperature wearable, today announced the publication of "Feasibility of a Novel Wearable Thermal...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Health Care & Hospitals

Image1

Computer & Electronics

Image1

Awards

Image1

Women

News Releases in Similar Topics

Sign up for Top Stories & curated News delivered to your inbox

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.