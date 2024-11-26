Embr Labs Awarded Six Patents for AI-driven Digital Therapeutics

BOSTON, Nov. 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Embr Labs, the leader in thermal wellness technology, announces the granting and allowance of six new, foundational patents across the United States, Japan, and the European Union. These patents encompass innovative systems that utilize sensors and artificial intelligence to deliver precise warming or cooling stimuli to the body to improve health and well-being. This protection solidifies Embr Labs' pioneering position in closed-loop digital thermal therapeutics and marks a significant milestone on the path toward delivering an industry-leading closed-loop solution for issues tied to sympathetic overactivation such as menopausal and treatment-induced hot flashes and stress. This announcement follows Embr's recent recognition by Fast Company as one of the Next Big Things in Tech.

Embr Labs' patents paint a powerful picture of what the future of AI-driven wearable thermal technology can achieve, offering:

Non-Pharmacological Interventions: Safe alternatives to medication for managing hot flashes, stress, and anxiety, reducing reliance on pharmaceuticals.

Personalized Solutions: Tailored thermal interventions based on individual physiological responses, enhancing efficacy and outcomes.

: Tailored thermal interventions based on individual physiological responses, enhancing efficacy and outcomes. Continuous Improvement: Interactive devices that learn from user feedback and physiological data to optimize performance over time.

"We are thrilled to have these patents granted, as they signify a major milestone in our mission to improve well-being through the power of temperature," said Matt Smith, Co-Founder and CTO of Embr Labs, "Our patented technologies are setting new standards for smart wearables by actively improving well-being, not just tracking it. By addressing the complex interplay between thermal stimuli and the autonomic nervous system, we're offering the type of transformative, non-pharmacological solution that the world needs right now."

The patents cover key inventions in the areas of thermal waveforms, an area that Embr Labs has pioneered. Specifically these patents cover thermal waveforms that are:

Sensor-Driven: The Embr Wave delivers warming and cooling waves controlled by sensors detecting biomarkers, such as skin temperature and electrodermal activity, indicative of sympathetic nervous system responses. Closed-Loop: Warming and cooling waves are generated in response to real-time physiological signals, providing immediate relief during hot flash episodes. Adaptive: Warming and cooling waves are modified based on real-time sensor data, allowing for personalized management of hot flashes and anxiety symptoms. Personalized: Algorithms are reinforced based on user confirmation and physiological feedback, enhancing the effectiveness of symptom relief over time through personalization.

These patented technologies build upon the commercial and clinical success of the Embr Wave, Embr Labs' flagship wearable device acclaimed for its effectiveness in providing thermal comfort and relief from hot flashes for both women and men. The Embr Wave has been widely adopted by users seeking natural solutions for thermal discomfort, hot flashes, sleep, and stress.

About Embr Labs

Embr Labs is the leading healthtech company addressing health conditions through temperature. The company's technology delivers a new category of natural solutions to manage hot flashes, sleep issues, stress, and thermal discomfort. The company was founded at MIT and is backed by DigiTx Partners, Safar Partners, Esplanade Ventures, and Ghost Tree Partners. Embr Labs has won numerous awards, including the AARP Innovation in Aging Award, Time Magazine's Best Inventions, the iF Design Award, and was named to CB Insights' Digital Health 150 and the FemtechWorld Award for Innovation in Menopause.

