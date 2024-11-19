Embr Labs Named to Fast Company's Fourth Annual List of The Next Big Things in Tech

List Recognizes Groundbreaking Advancements Redefining the Way We Work and Live

BOSTON, Nov. 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Embr Labs , the leading health tech company addressing health conditions through temperature, today announced that it has been named to Fast Company's fourth annual Next Big Things in Tech list, honoring emerging technology that has a profound impact for industries—from education and sustainability to robotics and artificial intelligence.

This year, 138 technologies developed by established companies, startups, or research teams are featured for their potential to revolutionize the lives of consumers, businesses, and society overall. While not all technologies are available in the market yet, each is reaching key milestones to have a proven impact in the next five years.

Embr Labs is the maker of Embr Wave ®, the wrist-worn wearable that utilizes temperature as a new pathway to the brain to manage hot flashes, improve sleep, and manage stress. The product serves the 1.1 billion women in menopause who desire a natural approach to this important life transition. The product is also utilized by men and women of all ages for thermal comfort, sleep, and stress management.

Embr Labs earned its place on Fast Company's esteemed list for developing the technology to predict and stop hot flashes with an AI-powered, wearable cooling device. Embr's predictive operation can detect the physiological change that precedes a hot flash and uses that signal to automatically deploy a cooling intervention. This groundbreaking solution is only possible through Embr's patented technology that provides immediate and powerful cooling from a Bluetooth-connected device the size of a smartwatch.

"We are thrilled to be recognized by Fast Company," stated Sam Shames, COO and Co-founder of Embr Labs. "This award highlights Embr as a leader in the emerging category of wearable technology that directly delivers an intervention. Embr's technology can predict and stop a hot flash by deploying physiologically optimized temperature waveforms to stimulate the unique properties of thermoreceptors to dampen down the overactivation of the sympathetic nervous system."

"The Next Big Things in Tech provides a fascinating glimpse at near- and long-term technological breakthroughs across a variety of sectors," says Brendan Vaughan, editor-in-chief of Fast Company. "Spanning everything from semiconductors to agricultural gene editing, the companies featured in this year's list are tackling some of the world's most pressing and vexing problems."

About Fast Company

Fast Company is the only media brand fully dedicated to the vital intersection of business, innovation, and design, engaging the most influential leaders, companies, and thinkers on the future of business. The editor-in-chief is Brendan Vaughan. Headquartered in New York City, Fast Company is published by Mansueto Ventures LLC, along with our sister publication, Inc., and can be found online at fastcompany.com.

About Embr Labs, Inc.

Embr Labs is the leading healthtech company addressing health conditions through temperature. The company's technology delivers a new category of natural solutions to manage hot flashes, sleep issues, stress, and thermal discomfort. The company was founded at MIT and is backed by DigiTx Partners, Esplanade Ventures, Ghost Tree Partners, and Safar Partners. Embr Labs has won numerous awards, including the AARP Innovation in Aging Award, Time Magazine's Best Inventions, the iF Design Award, Digital Health Hub Foundation Award, and was named to CB Insights' Digital Health 150 and the FemtechWorld award for Innovation in Menopause.

