Embr Labs Selected as Finalist for the 2024 Digital Health Hub Foundation: Digital Health Awards

BOSTON, Sept. 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Embr Labs announced its selection as a Finalist for the prestigious 2024 Digital Health Hub Foundation: Digital Health Awards. Embr Labs was selected as a Finalist for Best in Class for Women's Health , underscoring its leadership in transforming women's healthcare.

This recognition celebrates the company's dedication to improving the lives of women in menopause by providing a natural temperature therapy that helps with hot flashes, sleep issues and stress. The Digital Health Awards shine a spotlight on companies making strides in revolutionizing healthcare with cutting-edge digital innovations . As a Finalist, Embr Labs has demonstrated a significant contribution to continue to innovate and provide a much needed solution to the 1.1 billion women globally suffering from symptoms of menopause.

The Awards received over 1,500 submissions this year; only 250 were selected as finalists and only the top 150 were selected as Finalists. Further, only six companies in the Best in Class- Women's Health track advanced to this stage.

Join Elizabeth Gazda, CEO of Embr Labs, to hear more about the impactful work Embr Labs has accomplished at the upcoming finalist spotlight session on September 30 .

"Every year, the level of innovation in digital health exceeds expectations, and 2024 has been no exception. The achievements of our finalists represent the most cutting-edge solutions driving healthcare forward," said Mark H. Goldstein, Chairman of the Digital Health Hub Foundation.

Winners will be announced during the Grand Finale at HLTH on October 21, 2024.

About Digital Health Hub Foundation

Our mission is to support the world's most innovative healthcare companies in scaling and growing. Since 2017, our 30,000-member community has been dedicated to fostering innovation, including early-to-late-stage healthcare companies, industry providers, payors, mentors, and investors. Through our annual awards, we bring together the healthcare industry to celebrate and validate the best of the best in health technology.

About Embr Labs, Inc.

Embr Labs is the leading healthtech company addressing health conditions through temperature. The company's technology delivers a new category of natural solutions to manage hot flashes, sleep issues, stress, and thermal discomfort. The company was founded at MIT and is backed by Bose Ventures, DigiTx Partners, Safar Partners, Esplanade Ventures, and Ghost Tree Partners. Embr Labs has won numerous awards, including the AARP Innovation in Aging Award, Time Magazine's Best Inventions, the iF Design Award, and was named to CB Insights' Digital Health 150 and the FemtechWorld award for Innovation in Menopause.

