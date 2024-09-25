Embr Labs Selected by Major US retailers as best OTC product at Total Store Expo

BOSTON, Sept. 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Embr Labs today announced its selection as the Best OTC Healthcare Product at Total Store Expo, the largest gathering of retailers and suppliers in the health and wellness industry. Embr Labs was selected by vote of the attending retail buyers from major US retailers. The Embr Wave® is a wrist-worn wearable that utilizes temperature as a new pathway to the brain to manage hot flashes, improve sleep, and manage stress. The product serves the 1.1 billion women in menopause who desire a natural approach to this important life transition. The product is also utilized by men and women of all ages for thermal comfort, sleep, and stress management.

"We were thrilled to be recognized by retail buyers as the best OTC product at the show," stated Jesse Hester, VP of Commercial Sales. "This award and the recognition by the buyers lays the foundation for the Embr Wave to be made available throughout the US at leading retailers where shoppers discover new products like ours."

"For emerging brands like Embr Labs, Total Store Expo would normally be out of our reach, but by partnering with three other innovative healthtech brands to showcase our products, we teamed up to make TSE a reality," Mr. Hester added.

Embr Labs co-exhibited with Audien Hearing , an OTC hearing aid company that makes hearing aids affordable to all; Nufabrx , a producer of compression sleeves with embedded medication for pain; and Kihealth , a consumer company that makes novel diagnostic kits for metabolic disease, gut health, and auto-immune disorders. All products are currently available for retail distribution.

This news follows the announcements of Embr Labs' international expansion and semi-finalist selection for Best in Class Women's Healthcare Product by the Digital Health Hub Foundation.

About Embr Labs, Inc.

Embr Labs is the leading healthtech company addressing health conditions through temperature. The company's technology delivers a new category of natural solutions to manage hot flashes, sleep issues, stress, and thermal discomfort. The company was founded at MIT and is backed by Bose Ventures, DigiTx Partners, Safar Partners, Esplanade Ventures, and Ghost Tree Partners. Embr Labs has won numerous awards, including the AARP Innovation in Aging Award, Time Magazine's Best Inventions, the iF Design Award, and was named to CB Insights' Digital Health 150 and the FemtechWorld Award for Innovation in Menopause.

