EMBR LABS TO KEYNOTE HUMAN CENTRIC WEARABLE DESIGN SESSION AT 2023 WEAR CONFERENCE

BOSTON, Dec. 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Embr Labs, Inc, makers of Embr Wave®, the leading wearable that utilizes temperature for wellness applications, will be sharing key developments from its decade of innovation in human-temperature interaction and thermal haptic technology at the Wear and Smart Haptics 2023 Conferences in San Diego this week.

Embr Labs' sleek temperature wearable the Embr Wave
Embr's Chief Technology Officer, Matthew J Smith, PhD, will give two distinct talks. The Smart Haptics session will highlight advancements in understanding of temperature biology, how Embr leverages that understanding, and Embr's work to create an AI-powered future for human-temperature interaction with its hot flash prediction technology development. In addition, Dr. Smith will keynote the Wear Conference Human Centric Design session, sharing Lessons Learned from Embr's First Ten Million Hours of temperature therapy delivered to its tens of thousands of Embr Wave customers.

"After ten years into our mission to improve lives through the power of temperature, the Wear and Smart Haptics 2023 Conferences offer an exciting opportunity to share how we've brought temperature into the digital age," says Matt Smith, co-founder and CTO of Embr Labs.

Both talks come on the heels of Embr's announcement of its new technology to predict a menopausal hot flash before it occurs to activate immediate cooling on the Embr Wave to mitigate or alleviate the hot flash experience. Embr has established the Embr Wave as an effective solution for hot flash relief for women and for men experiencing hot flashes as a result of prostate cancer treatment.

About Embr Labs, Inc.
Embr Labs is the leading healthtech company addressing the symptoms of chronic health conditions by pioneering the use of temperature as a new pathway to the brain. Embr Wave is now distributed through major US retailers, and internationally in over 25 countries via Embrlabs.com. The company's patented technology has been clinically validated and delivers a brand new category of safe and natural solutions to manage hot flashes, sleep issues, stress, and thermal discomfort. The company was founded by MIT-trained engineers and is backed by investors including Bose Ventures, DigiTx Partners, Safar Partners, Esplanade Ventures, Intel Capital and is backed by Ghost Tree Partners. Embr Labs has won numerous awards for the Embr Wave, including the AARP Innovation in Aging Award, Time Magazine's Best Inventions, the iF Design Award and was named to CB Insights' Digital Health 150.

Media Contact: [email protected] 

SOURCE Embr Labs

