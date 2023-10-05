Embrace a Greener Future: Join the American Solar Energy Society's 28th Annual National Solar Tour on October 6-8

BOULDER, Colo., Oct. 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- This weekend, the American Solar Energy Society (ASES) invites everyone to participate in the 28th Annual National Solar Tour, a 50-state tour showcasing the power and potential of solar energy and sustainable features. With hundreds of inspiring tours taking place across the country, there is something for everyone. Browse the list of available tours on the National Solar Tour website at nationalsolartour.org/map and choose the tour sites you'd like to attend.

Attend an in-person or virtual tour near you this weekend! RSVP at nationalsolartour.org.
"The National Solar Tour allows prospective individuals to get their questions answered by knowledgeable neighbors, not salespeople. Tours include homes, schools, businesses, churches, and community organizations that have saved money by adopting sustainable and solar systems to help create a cleaner and more sustainable future." according to Ella Nielsen, Membership and Engagement Director at ASES. Attendees can expect to gain knowledge about how sustainable technologies work, the benefits, and how they can incorporate them into their own lives.

Tour Highlights

To ensure an optimal experience for all attendees, ASES encourages individuals to RSVP for the tours they wish to attend. RSVPing not only secures your spot but also helps organizers plan for the number of participants.

Join thousands of individuals this weekend in celebrating the clean and sustainable power of solar energy at the National Solar Tour. Together, let's illuminate a brighter and greener future.

National Solar Tour sponsors, Bluetti and Exact Solar have played a pivotal role in helping ASES bring this event to communities.

