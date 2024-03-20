Embrace a Refreshing Spring Cleaning Journey with Tineco: More Than Just a Chore

Revitalize Your Home and Mind: Experience Spring Cleaning Like Never Before with Tineco

SEATTLE, March 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- This spring, Tineco invites you to elevate the annual spring cleaning from a routine task to a revitalizing journey of mental clarity and empowerment. Believing that cleaning extends beyond mere obligation to become a powerful form of self-care, Tineco's innovative products are designed to empower homeowners and instill a sense of achievement through tidiness.

Spring Cleaning: An Empowering Ritual

Engaging in thorough deep cleaning is not just about tidiness—it's an act of taking control over our environment and, by extension, our lives. This act of care can dramatically enhance our sense of well-being, providing both a mental boost and a physically cleaner space.

Meet Your New Spring Cleaning Allies

To make this year's spring cleaning more effective and fulfilling, Tineco proudly highlights exceptional products, each crafted to meet your cleaning needs while offering a therapeutic experience:

Tineco FLOOR ONE S7 PRO: Elevate Your Floor Washing Experience

Hero of Spring Cleaning: With its balanced-pressure water flow, the FLOOR ONE S7 PRO guarantees continuous clean water and efficient recycling of dirty water. Maneuverability is a breeze with SmoothPower, offering up to 40 minutes of runtime. This flagship model also features dual-sided edge cleaning and a 3.6" LCD screen equipped with the Tineco Assistant, setting a new standard for floor washing excellence.

Spring Cleaning Promotion Price: $659 (18% off MSRP: $799)

Tineco PURE ONE Station FurFree: A New Era of Smart Vacuum Cleaning

Innovative Cleaning Freedom: Revolutionize your cleaning with the PURE ONE Station FurFree, featuring a self-cleaning function, full-path cleaning performance, and a large 3L dust bin. Its advanced 4-stage filtration system, combined with ZeroTangle technology, offers a seamless cleaning experience. Lightweight and powerful, enjoy 60 minutes of continuous runtime for a comprehensive clean.

Spring Cleaning Promotion Price: $599 (25% off MSRP: $799)

Tineco FLOOR ONE S5 Blue: Revolutionize Your Cleaning Routine

Simplified Excellence: Say goodbye to traditional cleaning methods with the FLOOR ONE S5 Blue. This machine brings floors back to life with the Real Fresh Water Cleaning system, leaving no residue behind. Its self-cleaning and drying functions, along with the iLoop Smart Sensor, provide an effortless path to pristine floors.

Spring Cleaning Promotion Price: $349 (30% off MSRP: $499.99)

Tineco FLOOR ONE S7 Steam: The Ultimate in Steam Cleaning

Steam Power Unleashed: The FLOOR ONE S7 Steam redefines steam cleaning, offering the ability to clean and sanitize hard floors simultaneously. Harness the power of HyperSteam Technology to dissolve grease and stubborn stains at 140°C, complemented by a soft roller for a perfect finish. Its cutting-edge pouch cell battery, MHCBS™ technology for continuous brush washing, and a comprehensive self-cleaning system make this lightweight, cordless device a pinnacle of cleaning innovation.

Spring Cleaning Promotion Price: $559.99 (14% off MSRP: $649.99)

Rediscover the Joy of Spring Cleaning

This spring, let Tineco guide you on a journey that not only cleanses your home but also refreshes your spirit. With exclusive discounts on our premium cleaning solutions, elevate your spring cleaning into a rewarding experience of mental clarity and empowerment.

Experience the therapeutic benefits of spring cleaning with Tineco and discover a profound sense of renewal that extends far beyond the home.

For more details about our spring cleaning essentials and promotional offers, please visit https://us.tineco.com/.

About Tineco

Tineco was founded in 1998 with its first SKU as a vacuum cleaner and, in 2019, pioneered the first-ever smart vacuum. Today, the brand has innovated into a global leader offering intelligent appliances across home categories, including floor care, kitchen, and personal care. Tineco is dedicated to its brand vision of making life easier through smart technologies and consistently innovating new devices.

For more information, please visit https://us.tineco.com/.

