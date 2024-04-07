Clean Smarter, Not Harder: Tineco's Spring Cleaning Sale is Here

Upgrade to Tineco's High-Performance Cleaning Tools for a Fresh Start this Spring

SEATTLE, April 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Tineco, a leader in innovative home cleaning solutions, is excited to announce special promotions on three of its top products during April. From April 8th to April 14th, customers worldwide can enjoy exclusive discounts on Amazon for the Tineco FLOOR ONE S5 Blue, the SWITCH S7, and the PURE ONE Station FurFree.

Tineco FLOOR ONE S5 Blue: Revolutionize Your Cleaning Routine

Tineco SWITCH S7-April Spring Cleaning

Say goodbye to traditional cleaning methods with the FLOOR ONE S5 Blue. This machine brings floors back to life with the Real Fresh Water Cleaning system, leaving no residue behind. Its self-cleaning and drying functions, along with the iLoop Smart Sensor, provide an effortless path to pristine floors.

Spring Cleaning Promotion Price: $349.9 (30% off MSRP: $499.99) From April 8 to April 14

SWITCH S7: The Perfect All-in-One Cleaning Solution

The SWITCH S7 is the perfect combination of a vacuum cleaner and a mop, a true all-in-one. Equipped with the all-new FlashDry system, it heats up to 450W, allowing the brush to dry and disinfect in 5 minutes. The device is also equipped with the all-new Pouch Cell battery, which guarantees a three-year lifespan. All functional wishes are fulfilled with the SWITCH S7.

Original Price: $899.99 USD

PURE ONE Station FurFree: A New Era of Smart Vacuum Cleaning

Revolutionize your cleaning with the PURE ONE Station FurFree, featuring a self-cleaning function, full-path cleaning performance, and a large 3L dust bin. Its advanced 4-stage filtration system, combined with ZeroTangle technology, offers a seamless cleaning experience. Lightweight and powerful, enjoy 60 minutes of continuous runtime for a comprehensive clean.

Spring Cleaning Promotion Price: $599 (25% off MSRP: $799) From April 8 to April 14

Spring is the season of renewal, and what better way to renew your home than with Tineco's cutting-edge cleaning solutions? Tineco understands the everyday challenges of cleaning and has developed products that not only meet but exceed those challenges. Whether you're dealing with pet hair, tough stains, or just the daily messes of life, Tineco has the perfect cleaning companion for you.

Don't miss out on these exclusive offers. Visit Tineco's Amazon store from April 8th to April 14th to upgrade your cleaning arsenal with Tineco's innovative products.

For more information, visit Tineco's website.

About Tineco

Tineco was founded in 1998 with its first SKU as a vacuum cleaner and, in 2019, pioneered the first-ever smart vacuum. Today, the brand has innovated into a global leader offering intelligent appliances across home categories, including floor care, kitchen, and personal care. Tineco is dedicated to its brand vision of making life easier through smart technologies and consistently innovating new devices.

