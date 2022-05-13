Embrace Announces Andrew Tunall as Head of Product

Mobile is the largest technological disrupter since the advent of the Internet. As companies accelerate their investment into mobile experiences (e.g. apps, cars, IoT, POS, and more), they face the difficult task of delivering highly engaging user experiences across a variety of mobile devices. Embrace is purpose-built to solve this challenge, collecting mobile user experience data from 100% of sessions and transforming it into actionable data and insights to drive optimal business decisions.

Since its $45M Series B in October, Embrace has tripled the size of its engineering team, and with this addition — and the recent addition of Anuj Jaiswal as VP of Engineering — has significantly bolstered its leadership team as part of an overall infusion of talent into the business. Andrew is immediately hiring product management and product marketing to expand Embrace's suite of products to capture the exponentially growing market opportunity.

Andrew brings a wealth of experience in product leadership, most recently as VP of Product at New Relic where he led product management across the customer-facing capabilities of the observability product suite. Notably, he built New Relic's cloud observability practice, including development of Serverless Observability. Prior to New Relic, Andrew worked for Amazon Web Services (AWS) in Edge Services, working extensively with digital and media companies.

"Enterprise IT Ops, SREs, and DevOps teams have matured to tackle the observability and data analysis challenges of their back-end systems, but the mobile ecosystem is still largely relying on disparate and free tools that lack depth or real-time insight into the customer experience," said Tunall. "There's a tremendous opportunity for companies to stand-out by delivering high-quality user experiences, but tremendous risk for those that don't. Today's solutions spread the insights required to do this across 30 different SDKs and tools, making it incredibly complex to deliver the results needed. Embrace is uniquely positioned to solve this challenge."

Embrace's vision of reshaping what observability means in the age of mobile and the strong team already in place gave Andrew the confidence to rise to the challenge.

"Eric is a multi-company founder with a proven track record in mobile, and the executive leadership team has a diverse set of experience, across Scopely, Google Cloud, and Amazon," said Tunall. "Embrace has built an incredible foundation, and I'm excited to scale our team and product to drive better mobile experiences across the globe."

"With Andrew as our Head of Product, we're poised to rapidly expand our platform to exceed the needs of companies at every stage of mobile maturity," said Eric Futoran, CEO and co-founder. "His expertise in driving innovative products will be an incredible asset as we help companies successfully accelerate their mobile initiatives."

Embrace empowers the world's best companies, like Cameo, Hyatt, TextNow, and GOAT, to transform their businesses in a mobile-first world. With Embrace, the only mobile-centric data analytics and observability platform, engineering and data science teams proactively uncover, prioritize, and instantly solve issues before they affect a business' bottom line. Embrace is backed by NEA, Allianz, and Greycroft, and recently completed the exclusive YC Growth program. Learn more at embrace.io or follow Embrace on LinkedIn, Facebook, or Twitter.

