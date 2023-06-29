Embrace Better Sleep this Fourth of July with 25% Off Essentia Organic Mattress Best Sellers

News provided by

Essentia Organic Mattress

29 Jun, 2023, 18:07 ET

BOCA RATON, Fla., June 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- This Fourth of July, elevate your sleep experience with Essentia Organic Mattress and take advantage of our exclusive offer: a whopping 25% off on all Essentia Organic Mattresses! From June 27th to July 5th, unlock the key to unparalleled comfort and rejuvenation while enjoying incredible savings.

Experience the pinnacle of sleep innovation with Essentia's premium collection of organic performance mattresses, including the Tatami, Stratami, Classic REM5, and Dormeuse REM9 models. These cutting-edge sleep solutions incorporate Essentia's patented sleep technology and biohacking innovations, such as activated quartz for temperature regulation and EMF protection to shield sleepers from disruptive electromagnetic radiation.

For families seeking superior sleep for their little ones, Essentia hasn't forgotten about them. The beloved Grateful Bed JR and LaLa Crib Mattress are also part of the sale, with a delightful 20% discount. These carefully crafted mattresses offer the same exceptional quality and organic materials as their adult counterparts, ensuring children enjoy a healthy and comfortable sleep experience.

In addition to mattresses, Essentia's Fourth of July sale extends to pillows, the Vertebase Foundation, and accessories, with a generous 15% off. Sleepers can complete their ultimate sleep setup with these essential companions, enhancing their overall sleep environment.

At Essentia, a commitment to fostering a sleep environment that promotes health and wellness runs deep. The company's dedication goes beyond producing premium mattresses, encompassing every aspect of the business, from thoughtfully sourcing materials to creating products that support a clean, ethical, and rejuvenating sleep experience. By prioritizing wellness, Essentia aims to help individuals achieve a better quality of life.

During this limited-time sale, customers can make the most of the incredible offers and enjoy Essentia's renowned benefits. These include the 120-Night Mattress Sleep Trial, FREE Shipping, 20-Year Mattress Warranty, and 0% APR, 12 Month Financing Available with Affirm. By joining Essentia at the forefront of sleep innovation, customers can experience how the company is revolutionizing wellness-focused sleep with state-of-the-art biohacking technologies.

Mark the calendars for Essentia's Fourth of July Extravaganza! This remarkable sale event will run from June 27th to July 5th. Don't miss out on this golden opportunity to transform sleep and awaken a new level of well-being. To learn more and start the sleep revolution, visit myessentia.com today.

SOURCE Essentia Organic Mattress

