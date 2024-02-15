Embrace Heart Health and the Power of Walnuts During American Heart Month

New survey finds most Americans aren't eating enough walnuts to reap their heart health benefits

FOLSOM, Calif., Feb. 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- A new survey1 from California Walnuts just revealed that only one-fifth of Americans (19%) say they eat enough walnuts to support a diet for heart health. With their exceptional nutritional profile, Americans are missing out on a delicious and easy way to support a healthy heart.

Heart disease remains the leading cause of death in the U.S.,2 but research has shown that simple dietary changes can have a significant impact on heart health. In recognition of American Heart Month, California Walnuts encourages Americans to embrace heart health by including walnuts in their daily diet.

Over the past three decades, studies have demonstrated the cardiovascular benefits of walnuts, exploring how eating walnuts affects various factors related to heart health such as cholesterol, blood pressure, inflammation and blood vessel function. Not only do walnuts help maintain healthy cholesterol levels,3,4 but they are also a versatile, plant-based whole food that makes a delicious addition to any meal. Whether enjoyed in salads, main dishes or snacks, walnuts provide a buttery richness and satisfying texture. According to a nationally representative survey of U.S. adults1, three in five respondents (62%) say walnuts pair best with salads, followed by half (47%) saying dark chocolate pairs well with walnuts, creating a craveable, heart-smart snack combo.

One ounce of walnuts is a powerhouse of important nutrients for optimal health, including 4 grams of protein and 2 grams of fiber. Walnuts are also the only tree nut that is an excellent source of the plant-based omega-3 alpha-linolenic acid (2.5g/oz), an essential fatty acid that may play a role in heart health.5,6 An easy way to estimate how much is the right daily serving of walnuts is to simply grab a handful (~1 oz).

"Following a diet that supports heart health is important year-round and choosing foods, like walnuts, is a fundamental habit to build," said California Walnuts partner, Samantha Cassetty, MS, RD. "From salads and oatmeal to baked goods, walnuts enhance the taste of everyday favorites while offering numerous potential health benefits."

To help incorporate more walnuts into your diet, Cassetty suggests the following:

Eat a handful of walnuts every day. You don't even need to eat them in one sitting. You could toss a few into your morning oatmeal or yogurt at breakfast, add some to roasted veggies or salad dishes at lunch, crush them to use as a breading for fish or chicken at dinner, and include them into desserts. Incorporate more whole, plant-based foods. Many simple ways exist for incorporating whole, plant-based options like walnuts, oats, quinoa, fruits, vegetables and seeds into your everyday diet. While stocking your refrigerator with fruits and vegetables, don't forget walnuts. They are nutritious while also being versatile and great tasting. Limit your intake of added sugars. To promote heart health, it is important to limit your intake of added sugars as they can raise triglyceride levels and promote inflammation, which both contribute to heart disease. Desserts are often a major source of added sugar in our diets, so it's beneficial to explore more nutritious options, like Walnut Stuffed Chocolate Covered Dates or No-Bake Walnut, Cocoa, Cherry Bars .

