Embrace Home Loans Hires Kim Castiglioni as VP of Market Growth, National Condo Program Manager

Castiglioni is a 30+-year mortgage industry veteran. She spent the bulk of her career at Wells Fargo Home Mortgage, most recently as the company's vice president, national condominium manager. Castiglioni previously held other leadership roles at Wells Fargo, including vice president, national strategic alliances manager and vice president, regional sales manager.

"We are tremendously excited to have Kim join our team," said Jason Will, senior vice president of market growth at Embrace. "Kim brings a wealth of knowledge and experience, an infectious enthusiasm, and the outstanding ability to develop meaningful strategic relationships and energize high-performing teams."

Castiglioni is a member of the Mortgage Bankers Association (MBA) and the National Association of Home Builders' (NAHB's) Multifamily Council. She is a sought-after speaker at the International Builder Show and has extensive experience working with industry trade associations and housing agencies.

"I was drawn to Embrace Home Loans due to its strong leadership team, stellar customer service, and superb relationships with referral partners," Castiglioni said. "I look forward to working with the Embrace team and building our presence in the Southeast and expanding our condominium program."

"Kim has had a profound impact on many in the mortgage industry throughout her career and we are honored to have her as part of our leadership team," Will said.

Embrace originated $6.4 billion in mortgage loans in 2020, which was a company record and a 70% increase from 2019. The company plans to double its retail production in 2021 and increase business in its consumer-direct and financial institutions group divisions, with a focus on purchase loans.

Embrace is a Fannie Mae, Freddie Mac, FHA and VA lender, and also originates non-conforming loans, including jumbo and other unconventional loans. The company processes, underwrites, funds and closes all loans in-house. Embrace has been recognized with multiple workplace awards in recent years and is known for fostering a supportive, family-like work culture and for encouraging its employees' charitable endeavors.

About Embrace Home Loans

Founded in 1983, Embrace Home Loans is a prominent mortgage lender that provides borrowers and financial institutions with an exceptional mortgage experience. Licensed in 50 states and the District of Columbia, Embrace has been recognized seven times as one of the Best Medium-sized Companies to Work for in America by Fortune and by Inc. The company has also been recognized twelve times as one of the Best Places to Work in Rhode Island, as the Most Community Involved Company in Rhode Island, and with the Leadership Excellence Award by Providence Business News. The company is based in Middletown, Rhode Island. For more information, please visit www.embracehomeloans.com .

