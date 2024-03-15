Embrace Home Loans Opens Two New Offices in Rhode Island

East Greenwich and East Providence locations will host Realtor open houses

on March 20 and March 21

MIDDLETOWN, R.I. , March 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Embrace Home Loans , a top-ranked national mortgage lender, recently expanded its reach in Rhode Island by opened offices in East Greenwich and East Providence. Branch Manager Mike Raffa leads the East Greenwich office and Branch Manager Jared Maxwell leads the East Providence office. Both previously served in Embrace's Middletown, Rhode Island branch office.

Separate open house events will be held next week. Details follow below.

"We are delighted to grow our presence in Rhode Island," said Paul Laprade, SVP, regional executive with Embrace. "Mike and Jared are exceptional leaders with proven track records of building sales teams and helping borrowers and real estate agents navigate the mortgage process."

The East Greenwich office will be adding new loan officers and processors to its current staff of six, Raffa said.

"East Greenwich is a great town with a strong sense of community, a good school system and wonderful recreational amenities," Raffa said. "Our location on Main Street is only ten minutes from Route 95, making it a convenient location for our clients and referral partners throughout the area."

According to Maxwell, East Providence is equally well-positioned for doing business with local homebuyers and real estate agents.

"Providence is expected to be one of the top five housing markets nationwide this year," Maxwell said. "With South Coast Rail having expanded commuter rail access from Boston to New Bedford and Fall River, East Providence is a great place to live—plus it has a high quality of life and strong economic growth. Our branch is uniquely positioned to reach the widest range of homebuyers throughout Rhode Island and Southeastern Massachusetts."

The East Providence branch is also looking to add loan officers to its team, Maxwell said.

Both Raffa and Maxwell say two Embrace programs have been particularly appealing to local borrowers and referral sources. Embrace's "Property Value Certificate" lets borrowers choose to waive their appraisal contingency based on a home's certified value. The certificate also qualifies borrowers for Embrace's Approved to Move program, through which homebuyers can present home sellers with a fully underwritten approval, as well as its Approved to Close Backup Cash Guarantee, in which borrowers can choose to waive both the financing and appraisal contingencies and give the seller a backup cash guarantee. Details for both programs may be found here.

"With our new offices and our ongoing investments in innovative products and solutions aimed at assisting customers and real estate agents alike, Embrace is well-positioned for continued growth," said Laprade.

East Providence Realtor Event

March 20 from 5-7 p.m. ET

Location: 50 Jordan Street, Suite 200, East Providence, RI 02914

East Greenwich Realtor Event

March 21 from 5-7 p.m. ET

Location: Potowomut Golf Club, 439 Ives Road, Warwick, RI 02818

Realtor/broker Sarah Hilton with The Lead Suite will share her insights at both events on using ChatGPT to help Realtors better market their businesses, transform their business practices and improve client relations in today's competitive real estate market.

About Embrace Home Loans

Founded in 1983, Embrace Home Loans is a prominent mortgage lender that provides borrowers and financial institutions with an exceptional mortgage experience. Licensed in all 50 states and the District of Columbia, Embrace has been recognized seven times as one of the Best Medium-sized Companies to Work for in America by Fortune and as one of the Fastest Growing Companies in America by Inc. The company has also been recognized 17 times as one of the Best Places to Work in Rhode Island, as the Most Community Involved Company in Rhode Island, and with the Leadership Excellence Award by Providence Business News. The company is based in Middletown, Rhode Island. For more information, please visit www.embracehomeloans.com.

