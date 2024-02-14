Embrace Home Loans Taps Alvaro Loureiro to Manage Its Tampa, FL Branch

New branch manager leads a culturally diverse team that helps a variety of consumers with their home financing needs

MIDDLETOWN, R.I., Feb. 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Embrace Home Loans , a top-ranked national mortgage lender, announced that Alvaro Loureiro has been hired as branch manager of its Tampa, Florida office. Loureiro and his team will continue to originate loans on existing homes as well as new construction homes.

Originally from Brazil, Loureiro is multilingual—he speaks Portuguese, Spanish and Italian—and has assembled a culturally diverse team able to serve a range of consumers, including those from different backgrounds and ethnicities who prefer to communicate in their native language.

An industry veteran, Loureiro has 18+ years of mortgage banking experience. Prior to joining Embrace, he was a producing branch manager at Homeowners Financial Group USA, LLC. Previously, he served in sales manager and mortgage banking roles at New Penn Financial, LLC, Fifth Third Bank and Manhattan Mortgage Corporation.

"We're delighted to welcome Alvaro to our team as head of our Tampa branch," said Jason Will, senior vice president of growth and southeast regional executive at Embrace Home Loans. "His charisma, energy, drive and team spirit make him a fantastic leader as well as a top-performing producer. Alvaro is known for providing personalized attention and for his ability to communicate with non-English speaking borrowers, which is in high demand in the Tampa area."

Loureiro is consistently recognized as a top producer, including by Mortgage Executive Magazine on its Top 1% Mortgage Originators in America list and on Scotsman Guide's Top Originators list. He originated $62 million in mortgage loans in 2023.

"I'm thrilled to join Embrace, which has a fantastic reputation for superior customer service," said Loureiro. "Embrace also has cutting-edge digital technology and a wide variety of loan products and programs, including loans designed for new home construction. I look forward to helping Embrace expand its market presence in the Tampa region."

Reach Alvaro Loureiro at [email protected] or (407) 617-0807.

