Embrace Pet Insurance and AVMF Announce New Scholarship Program for Future Shelter Veterinarians

CLEVELAND, Sept. 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Embrace Pet Insurance has announced a new partnership with the American Veterinary Medical Foundation (AVMF) to launch a scholarship program dedicated to supporting veterinary students pursuing careers in shelter medicine. This two-year initiative will award a total of $50,000 in scholarships. Each year, five veterinary students will receive $5,000 grants, amounting to ten students receiving scholarships over the program's duration.

"Partnering with the AVMF to launch this vital initiative underscores our dedication to the future of veterinary medicine and the support of animals in need," says Brian Macias, CEO of Embrace Pet Insurance. "Through scholarships for veterinary students passionate about shelter medicine, we seek to empower a new generation of veterinarians committed to animal welfare."

Dr. Rena Carlson, AVMF Chair and AVMA Immediate Past President, adds, "We are delighted that Embrace Pet Insurance has partnered with the AVMF by creating a new scholarship to support veterinary students interested in a career in shelter medicine. We are thankful for Embrace's commitment to support veterinary students and enable them to pursue the career they desire upon graduation. Supporting the next generation of veterinary professionals is one of the key priorities of the AVMF."

About the Embrace Pet Insurance Scholarship:

Eligibility:

Third- or fourth-year student in good standing at an AVMA Council on Education-accredited veterinary school.

Based in the United States .

. Demonstrates a clear intention to work in shelter medicine after graduation.

Timeline:

Applications open: Sept. 1 – Sept. 30, 2024

– Review period: Oct. 7 – Oct. 25, 2024

– Award notification and funds disbursement: Fall 2024

Embrace Pet Insurance is dedicated to supporting charitable initiatives, with over $1.1 million contributed to nonprofits in 2022 and 2023.

For more information about Embrace Pet Insurance, visit embracepetinsurance.com or call (800) EMBRACE.

About Embrace Pet Insurance

Embrace Pet Insurance, a top-rated pet health insurance provider for dogs and cats in the United States, offers comprehensive accident and illness insurance plan. In addition to insurance, Embrace offers Wellness Rewards, a non-insurance, optional preventative care product that is unique to the industry. Wellness Rewards reimburses for routine veterinary visits, grooming, vaccinations, training, and much more, with no itemized limitations. Embrace has received numerous accolades for customer and employee satisfaction, including being named the top pet insurance provider on the Forbes list of America's Best Insurance Companies 2022 and receiving the Great Place to Work™ certification. Embrace is a proud member of the North American Pet Health Insurance Association (NAPHIA) and continues to innovate and improve the pet insurance experience for pet parents across the country. Embrace Pet Insurance is a privately held organization, backed by JAB Holding Company.

About the American Veterinary Medical Foundation

The American Veterinary Medical Foundation (AVMF) is the charitable arm of the American Veterinary Medical Association (AVMA), one of the oldest and largest veterinary medical organizations in the world. For over 60 years, the AVMF has been dedicated to developing resources to advance the science and practice of veterinary medicine to improve animal and human health. Foundation programs and activities are designed to benefit veterinary medicine, promote animal welfare, and enhance research so that the profession is better prepared to deal with difficult problems facing animal health today and tomorrow. Charitable contributions and support to the Foundation assist veterinarians and the entire veterinary healthcare team help animals. Our funding priorities include Education, Disaster Relief, Charitable Veterinary Care and Animal Health Research.

