Supporting a National Shift in Pet Health: Embrace Surpasses $1 Billion in Claims Paid and Earns J.D. Power Certification

The milestone was marked by a recent claim for Juju, a 9-year-old mixed breed dog, whose treatment for a torn cranial cruciate ligament officially pushed Embrace past the billion-dollar threshold. But each reimbursement, including Juju's, represents something larger: years of work focused on one purpose, ensuring pets get the care they need and giving their families confidence during life's unexpected moments.

With only a fraction of pets insured nationwide, the milestone also offers a broader view of how coverage is being used. Policyholders aren't just carrying insurance — they're relying on it, and it is making a measurable difference in the care their pets receive.

"Crossing the $1 billion milestone is more than a financial marker; it represents thousands of moments when pet families were able to say yes to care and avoid the unthinkable," said Scott Stice, president of Embrace Pet Insurance. "We're proud to play a role in helping pets get the care they need and in shaping what support should look like for today's pet families."

$1 Billion by the Numbers

With over 6.6 million claims processed since launching in 2003, Embrace has developed deep insights into the evolving health needs of America's pets. Highlights include:

Largest claim covered: $48,534 for a toy-sized mixed-breed dog treated for aspiration pneumonia and a heart murmur on Dec. 1, 2023

Total claims received: 6,614,426

Currently insured: 561,476 pets (421,369 dogs – 140,107 cats)

Average claim cost: $449

Embrace Earns J.D. Power Certification for Outstanding Customer Service Experience for Phone Support

Delivering this volume of claims requires exceptional support, especially during stressful moments for pet parents. That commitment was affirmed this year when Embrace Pet Insurance was recognized by J.D. Power for providing an Outstanding Customer Service Experience for Phone Support. The recognition sets a new bar in pet insurance customer service — one Embrace is proud to help define.

This certification acknowledges the excellence of both Embrace's Sales Team and Customer Service Team and speaks to the organization's dedication to clarity, compassion and reliability every time a pet parent calls in for help.

J.D. Power, a global leader in consumer insights and data analytics, evaluates companies through a rigorous process that includes a cross-industry customer satisfaction benchmark, a review of more than three-dozen operational excellence criteria confirmed through interviews and performance evaluations against best-practices found in top-performing service organizations.

"J.D. Power's certification mirrors the compassion, consistency and expertise our teams bring to pet parents every day," Stice said. "For us, this is more than an accolade. It represents a turning point in how customer service is evaluated in pet insurance. It is a milestone for Embrace and a signal of the higher standard our industry is moving toward. We are honored to play a defining role in shaping that future."

A New Standard for the Industry

Earning recognition from J.D. Power marks a meaningful step forward not just for Embrace, but for the pet insurance category as a whole. It signals a shift toward evaluating providers not only on coverage, but also on the quality of care and support offered to pet families.

This achievement marks another step in Embrace's mission to redefine the pet insurance experience, bringing together reliable coverage, meaningful service and a commitment to pets and the people who love them.

To learn more about Embrace Pet Insurance, visit embracepetinsurance.com or call (800) EMBRACE.

About Embrace Pet Insurance

Embrace Pet Insurance, a highly rated pet health insurance provider for dogs and cats in the United States, offers flexible accident and illness insurance plans. In addition to insurance, Embrace offers Wellness Rewards, a non regulated, non-insurance, optional preventative care product that is unique to the industry. Embrace is a proud member of the North American Pet Health Insurance Association (NAPHIA) and continues to innovate and improve the pet insurance experience for pet parents across the country. Embrace Pet Insurance is a privately held organization, backed by JAB Holding Company.

Pet Health Insurance is administered by Embrace Pet Insurance Agency, LLC (Lic#0G89328, Cleveland, OH) and underwritten by one of the licensed insurers of American Modern Insurance Group, Inc., including American Modern Home Insurance Company (NAIC #0361-23469, Amelia, OH) d/b/a in CA as American Modern Insurance Company (NAIC #0361-23469) and American Southern Home Insurance Company (NAIC #0361-41998, Atlanta, GA). Coverage is subject to policy terms, conditions, limitations, exclusions, underwriting review, and approval, and may not be available for all risks or in all states. Discounts may vary and are subject to change. For full terms and conditions, visit www.embracepetinsurance.com/coverage/embrace-terms .

Disclaimer: J.D. Power 2025 Certified Customer Service ProgramSM recognition is based on successful completion of an evaluation and exceeding a customer satisfaction benchmark through a survey of recent servicing interactions. For more information, visit www.jdpower.com/awards.

Sources

All statistics and claims data are based on internal data from Embrace Pet Insurance as of December 2025 NAPHIA. "Total Pets Insured – State of the Industry Report." NAPHIA Industry Data, Year 2025.URL: https://naphia.org/industry-data/section-2-total-pets-insured/

