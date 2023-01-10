Embrace Pet Insurance Joins Pawlicy Advisor's Vet-Recommended Pet Insurance Marketplace

Partnership expands network with comprehensive insurance offerings from one of the top-rated pet insurance providers in the U.S.

NEW YORK, Jan. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Pawlicy Advisor , the leading, independent pet insurance marketplace recommended by the American Animal Hospital Association, today announced its partnership with Embrace Pet Insurance , a consistently top-rated pet health insurance provider for dogs and cats in the US. The latest integration into Pawlicy Advisor's robust online platform further improves personalized recommendations for owners seeking the best coverage for their pets.

The partnership follows Pawlicy Advisor's $12 million Series B funding round led by StepStone Group at a time when the pet insurance market is experiencing rapid growth. With the increasing demand for the right coverage, Pawlicy Advisor has expanded its pool of nationally recognized providers with Embrace Pet Insurance - further simplifying the process of choosing the best provider and plan for every pet's specific needs.

"We're thrilled to welcome Embrace Pet Insurance to our platform as we continue to represent excellent insurance offerings and further simplify the shopping process for customers," said Woody Mawhinney, CEO & Co-founder of Pawlicy Advisor. "Embrace Pet Insurance is a valuable addition to our marketplace with its comprehensive plans and Wellness Rewards program that are extremely valuable to pet parents. Embrace is nationally recognized as a top provider, and we are excited for pet owners with whom they're an ideal match to find the right coverage."

Founded in 2003, Embrace Pet Insurance has become one of the most well-regarded pet health insurance providers for dogs and cats in the United States. Embrace offers one simple, yet comprehensive, accident and illness insurance plan with personalized policies to provide affordable options for every budget. In addition, Embrace offers an industry-leading, flexible routine care plan, Wellness Rewards, which reimburses pet parents for everyday veterinary, training, and grooming costs, rewarding them with a little extra for being proactive with their pet's care.

"At Embrace, we're pet parents, too, and we understand first-hand the love owners feel for their dogs and cats," said Brian Macias, President of Embrace Pet Insurance. "That's why we're committed to creating plans and policies that provide peace of mind to pet parents when they need it most, so they're prepared when the inevitable accidents and illnesses strike. We're excited to connect with dog and cat owners through the Pawlicy Advisor platform and provide coverage to help protect as many pets as possible."

Embrace's comprehensive offering reimburses up to 90 percent of a pet's unexpected vet bills, helping relieve the financial burden that veterinary care can require. Coverage includes accidents, illnesses (including dental illnesses), breed-specific and genetic conditions, cancer, chronic conditions, and exam fees.

Pawlicy Advisor is the only platform that provides personalized recommendations to match pet owners with the right pet insurance coverage and projected lifetime value, based on a pet's breed-specific health conditions, age, location, and more. Pawlicy Advisor is a member of VetPartners and the North American Pet Health Insurance Association. For more information about the partnership and Pawlicy Advisor's pet insurance marketplace, please visit: pawlicy.com . For more information about Embrace Pet Insurance, please visit: EmbracePetInsurance.com .

About Pawlicy Advisor

Pawlicy Advisor is the leading, independent pet insurance marketplace recommended by the American Animal Hospital Association. Offering personalized comparisons based on breed-specific attributes and total cost predictions for the lifetime of the pet, Pawlicy Advisor's data-driven model brings transparency and simplicity to shopping across top pet insurance providers. Pawlicy Advisor is used by veterinary practices across the country to streamline and outsource the pet insurance conversation to a licensed third party. Pawlicy Advisor's team of pet parents and veterinary advisors are dedicated to making it easy and affordable to do the right thing for our animal companions - and have served over three million pet parents to date.

About Embrace Pet Insurance

Embrace Pet Insurance, a part of NSM Insurance Group, is a top-rated pet health insurance provider for dogs and cats in the United States. Embrace offers one simple yet comprehensive accident and illness insurance plan. In addition to insurance, Embrace offers Wellness Rewards, a non-insurance, optional preventative care product that is unique to the industry. Wellness Rewards reimburses for routine veterinary visits, grooming, vaccinations, training, and much more, with no itemized limitations. Embrace is a proud member of the North American Pet Health Insurance Association (NAPHIA) and continues to innovate and improve the pet insurance experience for pet parents across the country. For more information about Embrace Pet Insurance, visit EmbracePetInsurance.com or call (800) 660-3817.

