Embrace Pet Insurance Quarter 1 2024 Highlights: Pet Health Trends and Rising Costs of Veterinary Care

CLEVELAND, May 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Embrace Pet Insurance, a premier provider of comprehensive pet insurance, revealed its key highlights from the first quarter of 2024, showcasing the critical role of pet insurance as veterinary costs continue to rise.

Key Highlights from Q1 2024:

Embrace Pet Insurance covered over $60,000 for Sadie's pioneering open-heart mitral valve surgery at the University of Florida.

Record-Breaking Claims : Embrace covered many substantial claims, including $37,633 for a Golden Retriever involved in an accident and $36,098 for another Golden Retriever suffering from upper esophageal sphincter dysfunction.

: Embrace covered many substantial claims, including for a Golden Retriever involved in an accident and for another Golden Retriever suffering from upper esophageal sphincter dysfunction. State-Specific Costs : The highest average claim costs were seen in Washington D.C. ($592) , California ($519) , and Washington ($489) .

: The highest average claim costs were seen in , , and . Rising Average Costs : Across all states, the average claim cost was $449 , marking a 17.5% increase from 2021.

: Across all states, the average claim cost was , marking a 17.5% increase from 2021. Trend Insights : A noticeable increase in specific claims was observed, including a 248% rise in osteoarthritis claims among Shepherd Mixes and a 31% increase in epilepsy claims for all breeds.

: A noticeable increase in specific claims was observed, including a 248% rise in osteoarthritis claims among Shepherd Mixes and a 31% increase in epilepsy claims for all breeds. Pioneering Treatments: Embrace supported groundbreaking medical care by covering more than $60,000 in claims for a mixed breed dog who underwent surgery at the University of Florida , for one of the first open-heart mitral valve surgeries in the United States . UF is the only U.S. center offering this advanced procedure.

"Our first-quarter highlights show how crucial pet insurance is when it comes to affording these skyrocketing vet bills," said Brian Macias, CEO of Embrace Pet Insurance. "As the cost of vet care keeps climbing, supporting pet parents is more important to us than ever. We're all in when it comes to giving our customers the peace of mind they need, making sure their pets get the care they deserve, without breaking the bank."

