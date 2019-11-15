Embrace Pet Insurance Selects New President

CLEVELAND, Nov. 15, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Embrace Pet Insurance, a part of NSM Insurance Group, has announced that Brian Macias has been selected as Embrace's new president. Macias assumed the role on November 11, 2019, replacing the previous leader, Ambrish Jaiswal. Embrace is a top-rated pet insurance company located in Cleveland Ohio and employs over 140 individuals in the US.

"It's a privilege to be a part of an organization that places such high value on customer satisfaction," said Macias. "At every level, Embrace will continue its high standards for success, whether it's serving the needs of pet parents, Embrace employees, or the local community. I'm committed to building on that culture by engaging the ideas and contributions from everyone in the company."

Macias lives in the Cleveland area with his wife and two daughters. He comes to Embrace with 18 years of experience in the direct-to-consumer and affinity sales of financial products, including home loans, property and casualty insurance, accident and health insurance, and Medicare. Beginning his career as a mortgage banker at Quicken Loans, Macias worked his way up to an executive leadership position at the company and has since created significant growth in similar roles at National General Insurance and other entrepreneurial ventures.

"Brian brings with him an energy that's simply contagious," said Bill McKernan, President of NSM Insurance Group. "His passion for organizational leadership and operational excellence is clear, and I'm excited to work together as we continue to see significant growth in the pet insurance industry."

About Embrace Pet Insurance

Embrace Pet Insurance is a top-rated pet health insurance provider for dogs and cats in the United States. Embrace offers one simple yet comprehensive accident and illness insurance plan that is underwritten by American Modern Insurance Group. In addition to insurance, Embrace offers Wellness Rewards, a non-insurance, optional preventative care product that is unique to the industry. Wellness Rewards reimburses for routine veterinary visits, grooming, vaccinations, training, and much more, with no itemized limitations. Embrace is a proud member of the North American Pet Health Insurance Association (NAPHIA) and continues to innovate and improve the pet insurance experience for pet parents across the country. For more information about Embrace Pet Insurance, visit EmbracePetInsurance.com or call (800) 660-3817.

About NSM Insurance Group

For more than 29 years, NSM Insurance Group has been a leader in the development, implementation, marketing and underwriting of industry-specific insurance programs. The company's US-based insurance programs include coastal condominium; collector cars; specialty transportation; sports and fitness; social services and behavioral health; pet insurance; professional liability for architects and engineers; staffing; workers' compensation; and E&S binding authority. NSM Insurance Group is a subsidiary of White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE: WTM) and is actively seeking to acquire additional program managers and niche insurance businesses. For more information, contact Bill McKernan at (610) 808-9561.

