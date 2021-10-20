Embrace the Outdoors with Sustainable Energy Solutions Powered by EcoFlow

Commenting on EcoFlow's product durability for outdoor activities, Thomas Chen, R&D Director at EcoFlow, said, "With the help of our pioneers at EcoFlow, we successfully curated one-stop-shop devices that cater to everyone's needs. Our products are powerful, sustainable, and are perfect for all outdoor activities. One station can power an entire RV whilst remaining durable and dust resistant. Our products allow our customers to explore, wander and sit back freely."

EcoFlow offers a wide range of solutions designed to suit different consumer needs and lifestyles. Starting with the EcoFlow RIVER, a portable power station meticulously designed for outdoor usage. The EcoFlow RIVER uses the market-leading X-stream and is engineered for fast recharging time to maximize usage efficiency, allowing for effortless transport and access to power anywhere utilizing solar & car charging.

The engineers at EcoFlow equipped the RIVER portable power station with a handy 288Wh Battery Capacity, which enables the generator to power devices up to 1800W using the X-Boost technology and is compatible with 80% of essential devices. The generator's battery capacity can easily be expanded from 288Wh to 576Wh by integrating with an extra battery.

Following the success of EcoFlow RIVER, the engineers developed EcoFlow RIVER Max, the expanded version of RIVER. This innovative generator was uniquely designed for those who want to focus on adventuring. The RIVER Max enables consumers to take power anywhere and charge up their devices at record speeds thanks to X-Stream, the world's fastest power station charging technology.

Furthermore, EcoFlow launched RIVER Pro, a powerhouse for off-grid adventures. The ingeniously engineered generator can keep multiple devices powered on simultaneously and recharge in record time via car, solar, or AC outlets. It features the X-Stream charging technology, a colossal 720Wh battery that can be expanded from 720Wh to 1440Wh and charged via both solar and car charging, which can power devices up to 1800W using X-Boost technology.

Finally, for those looking for a durable, compact, and robust power solution, EcoFlow recommends carefully designed portable Solar Panels. EcoFlow's solar panels are foldable and feature a kickstand case that allows for easy transport, set up, and usage anywhere, at any time for easy charging. The portable solar panels are expertly designed to be water and dust resistant; as a result, they can withstand rigorous usage over the years.

EcoFlow is a pioneering portable power company that is reinventing the way the world accesses energy. As makers of industry-first, smart and powerful portable power products, EcoFlow designs, creates and sells energy storage products to consumers across the world. EcoFlow's mission is to harness new technologies to foster inclusion and help raise standards of living in areas of the world where power shortages stunt economic growth and development. A privately held multinational company, EcoFlow has offices in San Francisco, CA and Shenzhen, China.

