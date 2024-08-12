Embracing Confidence and Versatility, Valspar® Reveals "Encore" as 2025 Color of the Year

An atmospheric blue hue, Encore 8002-45G ushers in a modern take on timeless design that can be applied to almost any interior or exterior project

CLEVELAND, Aug. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Valspar , a leading paint and coatings company and ultimate resource for DIYers, has announced Encore 8002-45G as its 2025 Color of the Year. An anchoring, honest blue hue that creates a joyful respite from the ebbs and flows of life, Encore transcends evolving interior styles and fast trends and is the perfect, versatile shade to inspire multiple projects both indoors and out.

"Encore is a color for any space or application. Its atmospheric deep blue tones emulate both the elusive luxury of Old World design and the futuristic blending of our physical and digital world, making it a color that feels familiar and unexpected at the same time," said Sue Kim, director of color marketing at Valspar. "This makes it an ideal backdrop to ground a room, leaving space for spirited pops of complementary colors. Encore's versatility means it also can shine on its own through playful applications inside and out, such as on wood, decks or concrete pavers."

Encore stands apart as nearly every Valspar paint product — including a variety of interior, exterior, cabinet and furniture, metal and concrete paint and stain formulas — can be tinted in this hue. From interior walls, cabinets and furniture to exterior decks, sheds, concrete and more, Encore invites both novice and experienced DIYers to build an environment in which artistry and imagination abound.

Fresh Take on a Classic Color

Modern design is embracing new-stalgia by fusing blasts from the past with contemporary techniques. Whether pairing traditional hues with bold new applications such as color-drenching or adding bespoke decor from artisanal makers, the resulting interiors intermingle styles, techniques and eras for a look that feels both fresh and reminiscent. Blending futuristic sensibility with a nod to the past, the spirited nature of Encore saturates every part of the home with a hint of imagination.

"With everyday stress reaching a crescendo, we are often compelled to build peace and restoration into our routines, lifestyles and surroundings," said Kim. "Encore allows us to reach for more as we reclaim our imaginations and embrace a more joyful version of adulthood. From form to function to color, our home is a place where we rejuvenate and find happiness with our family, friends and community."

Playful Palettes

Accentuate Encore in any space by layering in seasonless shades that share its enduring qualities like Lavender Escape 4002-7B , Sprig of Sage 8004-28D , Gosling 8007-4F and Graceful Gray 8006-2E , or construct a fully immersive feel through the following applications:

Tonal Color Harmony : From modern to heritage revival home styles, a fully immersive color design approach inspires casual modernity and has become a signature style at home. While the base color provides personality and tone when applied to all elements of a space from the walls to furniture and decor, the textures in a room provide a restorative tactility. To achieve this look, pair Encore with complementary blue hues like Moroccan Resort 8002-45F , Peyton 8002-45E , Paradise Found 8002-45D , Moonglow 8002-45C , Blue Prism 8002- 45B and Blueberry Ice 8002-45A .

: From modern to heritage revival home styles, a fully immersive color design approach inspires casual modernity and has become a signature style at home. While the base color provides personality and tone when applied to all elements of a space from the walls to furniture and decor, the textures in a room provide a restorative tactility. To achieve this look, pair Encore with complementary blue hues like , , , , and . Tonal Maximalism: Achieve tonal maximalism through monochromatic interior design, also known as color-drenching, by applying Encore to every element in a space. This design approach brings a clean, crisp aesthetic infused with softness and a bit of longing for times gone by.

The Valspar 2025 Color of the Year is available exclusively at Lowe's stores nationwide, on Lowes.com and the Lowe's mobile app. Providing endless application possibilities, Valspar Reserve®, Signature®, Ultra®, 2000™, 4000™, Simplicity® and ExpressCoat™ interior paint formulas, Cabinet & Furniture, Door & Trim and Anti-Rust Armor Oil Enriched Enamels, Solid Color Concrete Stain, Pre-Catalyzed Epoxy, Direct-To-Metal Acrylic, as well as Defense™, Duramax®, SeasonFlex®, SeasonPlus®, StormCoat®, One-Coat Solid Stain & Sealer and Masonry, Stucco & Brick exterior paint formulas can be tinted in Encore 8002-45G.

For more information on the Valspar 2025 Color of the Year, please visit: www.valspar.com/en/colors/color-of-the-year .

Free color tools available from Valspar

For small changes to your home that can make a big impact, Valspar offers color tools to help you feel confident in your paint buying decisions. Free Color Consultations from our Color Experts offer personalized advice, allowing you to find your perfect color! DIYers can also save a trip to the store by having paint chips sent directly to their home for free directly from valspar.com.

For more information on Valspar color trends and tools, please visit: valspar.com .

About Sherwin-Williams Consumer Brands Group

Sherwin-Williams Consumer Brands Group offers innovative products to meet customers' paint and coating needs. The company manufactures products under well-known brands such as Valspar®, HGTV Home® by Sherwin-Williams, Purdy®, Krylon®, Minwax®, Thompson's® Water Seal®, Cabot® and many more. Founded in 1866, The Sherwin-Williams Company is a global leader in the manufacture, development, distribution and sale of paints, coatings and related products to professional, industrial, commercial and retail customers. For more information, visit Sherwin.com .

About Lowe's

Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE: LOW) is a FORTUNE® 50 home improvement company serving approximately 17 million customer transactions a week in the U.S. With total fiscal year 2022 sales of over $97 billion, approximately $92 billion of sales were generated in the U.S., where Lowe's operates over 1,700 home improvement stores and employs approximately 300,000 associates. Based in Mooresville, N.C., Lowe's supports the communities it serves through programs focused on creating safe, affordable housing and helping to develop the next generation of skilled trade experts. For more information, visit Lowes.com.

