Embracing the Spirit of "Leading Change": Celebrating the 40th Anniversary of the Reestablishment of Fudan University School of Management

2025 Global Business Education Deans' Forum & Expo Opens in Shanghai

SHANGHAI, Oct. 30, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- On October 24 the Fudan University School of Management (Fudan SoM) marked a milestone in its 40th Anniversary Celebration Week with the launch of the 2025 Global Business Education Deans' Forum & Expo, held at the theater in Building C on the School's Zhengli Campus.

China's business education has achieved remarkable progress in international collaboration, research innovation, and talent development, while also facing challenges amid an increasingly complex global landscape. As the centerpiece of Fudan SoM's anniversary celebration, the Global Business Education Expo was designed to address the evolving priorities of business education in China and to shape dialogue on its global future. The event brought together deans and representatives from nearly 50 leading business schools and international business education organizations across five continents—including the MIT Sloan School of Management, Yale School of Management, and London Business School—to reflect on achievements in global engagement, discuss emerging challenges, and identify new opportunities for collaboration.

The opening ceremony also featured a dynamic interactive session titled "Youth Leading Change: Global Young Voices on the Future of Business." Young Chinese and international representatives from Fudan SoM posed thoughtful, candid questions that reflected the creativity and aspirations of a new generation of business leaders.

Held on the same day, the Global Business Education Deans' Forum focused on the theme "Pioneering Change in Global Business Education." The forum brought together education leaders from around the world to share perspectives and foster collaboration, reflecting Fudan SoM's commitment to open exchange and global partnership.

In his opening remarks, Lu Xiongwen, Dean of Fudan SoM, noted that China's rapid technological transformation is driving profound change in business education. He emphasized the importance of bridging theory and practice to address real-world challenges—an imperative shared by business schools worldwide.

During the keynote session, Gary Dushnitsky, Deputy Dean of London Business School, and Lily Bi, President and CEO of The Association to Advance Collegiate Schools of Business (AACSB), delivered keynote addresses titled "The Future of Business Education: A View from a Leading Global Business School" and "Sailing Through Uncertainty: Embracing a Global Future in Business Education", respectively.

The roundtable forum, themed "Pioneering for Change through Globalization," brought together leading academics and deans for an in-depth discussion. Participants included Lu Xiongwen, Dean of Fudan SoM; Léon Laulusa, Executive President and Dean of ESCP Business School; Lynnette Purda, Interim Dean of Queen's University Smith School of Business; Karen Spens, President of BI Norwegian Business School; Dominique V. Turpin, President (European) of China Europe International Business School (CEIBS); and Zhou Lin, Dean of The Chinese University of Hong Kong (CUHK) Business School. The conversation explored key issues facing business education today—from addressing global challenges and innovating curriculum design to expanding international partnerships.

At the two parallel sessions, Deans and senior leadership from leading business schools and international business education organizations—including AACSB, Bocconi University, DEC, DePaul University, ESSEC, FGV, HEC Paris, Hitotsubashi ICS, HKU, Luiss University, SMU, UBC, UQ Business School, UNSW Business School, Taiwan University College of Management, Yale SOM—engaged in in-depth discussions. The sessions centered on the themes "AI Empowering Business Education: Curriculum Innovation and Global Collaboration" and "Innovation in Global Business Education: Sustainable Development and Cross-Cultural Collaboration." Participants shared perspectives on how artificial intelligence is reshaping educational paradigms, advancing sustainable practices, and strengthening cross-cultural collaboration, offering a comprehensive look at emerging trends and diverse explorations in global business education.

Commemorating its 40th anniversary of reestablishment, Fudan SoM's celebration drew global attention as both a forum for envisioning the future of business education and a moment to honor its own legacy. Embodying the spirit of "Inspiration, Truth-Seeking, Innovation, and Leading Change," it continues to shine brightly today while reaffirming the founding vision and mission that have guided Fudan SoM over the past four decades.

