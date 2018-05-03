"We are thrilled that the E175 continues to be the right solution for American. This is American's fourth order for the E175 since 2013 and their repeat order demonstrates how well the aircraft serves their business needs and the confidence they have in our platform," said Charlie Hillis, Vice President, Sales & Marketing, North America, Embraer Commercial Aviation.

American Airlines selected Envoy, a wholly owned subsidiary of American Airlines Group, to operate the 15 aircraft, which will be configured with a total of 76 seats, being 12 in First Class and 64 in Main Cabin, including Main Cabin Extra seats.

Including this new contract, Embraer has sold more than 400 E175s to airlines in North America since January 2013, earning more than 80% of all orders in this 76-seat jet segment.

Since entering revenue service, the E-Jets family has received more than 1,800 orders and over 1,400 aircraft have been delivered. Today, E-Jets are flying in the fleet of 70 customers in 50 countries. The versatile 70 to 150-seat family is flying with low-cost airlines as well as with regional and mainline carriers.

Follow us on Twitter: @Embraer

PRESS OFFICES:



Headquarters (Brazil)



Corporate Communications

press@embraer.com.br

Cell: +55 12 98152 4845

Tel.: +55 11 3841 6085



North America



Alyssa Ten Eyck

ayeck@embraer.com

Cell: +1 954 383 0460

Tel.: +1 954 359 3847



Europe, Middle East and Africa



Guy Douglas

guy.douglas@nl.embraer.com

Cell: +31 (0)657120121

Tell: +31 (0)202158109



China



Mirage Zhong

mirage.zhong@bjs.embraer.com

Cell: +86 185 1378 5180

Tel.: +86 10 6598 9988



Asia Pacific



Nilma Missir-Boissac

nilma.boissac@sin.embraer.com

Cell: +65 9012 8428

Tel.: +65 6305 9955



View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/embraer-and-american-airlines-sign-contract-for-15-e175s-300641991.html

SOURCE Embraer S.A.