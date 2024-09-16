EMBRAER S.A. - MATERIAL FACT

/PRNewswire/ -- EMBRAER S.A. ("Embraer") (B3: EMBR3, NYSE: ERJ), in attention to Resolution CVM nº 44/2021, informs its shareholders and the market in general that the pending arbitration proceedings between Embraer and its affiliates, on the one hand, and The Boeing Company ("Boeing") and its affiliates, on the other hand, have concluded.

Pursuant to a collar agreement recently entered into between the parties, Boeing will pay the gross amount of USD 150 million to Embraer.

São José dos Campos, September 16, 2024.

Antonio Carlos Garcia
Executive Vice President, Financial & Investor Relations

