EMBRAER S.A. - MATERIAL FACT

SÃO JOSE DOS CAMPOS, Brazil, Sept. 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ --

EMBRAER S.A.

Publicly Held Company

CNPJ/MF: 07.689.002/0001-89

NIRE: 353.003.257-67

/PRNewswire/ -- EMBRAER S.A. (" Embraer ") (B3: EMBR3, NYSE: ERJ), in attention to Resolution CVM nº 44/2021, informs its shareholders and the market in general that the pending arbitration proceedings between Embraer and its affiliates, on the one hand, and The Boeing Company (" Boeing ") and its affiliates, on the other hand, have concluded.

Pursuant to a collar agreement recently entered into between the parties, Boeing will pay the gross amount of USD 150 million to Embraer.

São José dos Campos, September 16, 2024.

Antonio Carlos Garcia

Executive Vice President, Financial & Investor Relations

SOURCE Embraer S.A.