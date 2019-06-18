Embraer and ELTA to Create a New Market Segment with the Launch of the P600 AEW

PARIS, June 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Embraer Defense & Security and ELTA Systems Ltd (ELTA), a subsidiary of Israel Aerospace Industries (IAI), signed at the 53rd International Paris Air Show a Strategic Cooperation Agreement to introduce the P600 AEW (Airborne Early Warning). Designed to compete in a new segment of the AEW market, this next generation aircraft is based on the advanced super midsize platform of the Embraer Praetor 600 business jet. The primary sensor of the P600 AEW is the IAI/ELTA 4th generation Digital Active Electronically Scanned Array (AESA) radar with integrated IFF capabilities.

In this cooperation, Embraer Defense & Security is to provide the air platform, ground support, communications systems and aircraft integration while ELTA is to provide the AEW radar, SIGINT (Signals Intelligence) and other electronic systems and system integration.

The P600 AEW addresses the growing market of Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance capabilities for countries that require cost-effective, high performance and flexible solutions for defense and homeland security missions. The Embraer Praetor 600 is the best performing super-midsize bizjet in its category, offering intercontinental range with an outstanding payload capability, high availability and reliability, short turn-around and low life cycle costs. Coupled with ELTA's superior radar technology, the P600 AEW offers the benefits of cutting edge, proven systems and provides capabilities available until now only on much larger platforms.

The P600 AEW can provide an extended Air Situational Picture by monitoring aerial activity in areas outside ground radar coverage. It can perform various missions such as Air Defense, Early Warning, Command and Control, Fighter Fleet Efficiency, Territorial Defense, and Maritime Surveillance. Also, the P600 AEW can be configured with the full range of AEW&C sensor and control systems, including; 4th generation Digital AESA AEW Radar, civil and military IFF, ESM/ELINT with Radar Warning Receiver capability, Command & Control, comprehensive communication suite including Data Networks and Satellite Links, and a robust Self Protection Suite (SPS).

A comprehensive communications suite allows for data link capability as well as satellite communication for operations beyond the line of sight data link. It also secures interoperability with allied forces. Network centric warfare (NCW) capability transforms the P600 AEW into a member of a tactical network. An advanced self-protection system (SPS) performs the detection of potential threats activating any required electronic support measures.

"This aircraft delivers superior performance and flexibility that translates into the greatest value proposition in its category", said Jackson Schneider, President & CEO Embraer Defense & Security. "It can be easily configured to match the customer needs and it can perform a wide variety of missions in a very efficient and cost-effective way".

"As part of IAI's new strategy, we are ramping up our collaborations with global business entities, leveraging the know-how and technology accumulated over decades of aerospace and defense operations. As the pioneers of the bizjet AEW, ELTA Systems has made large strides over the years towards offering cost effective AEW capabilities for the growing and changing global needs", said Yoav Tourgeman, ELTA President & IAI Executive VP. "Our partnership, forged with Embraer Defense & Security, enables us to introduce a new market segment by offering a cost effective midsize bizjet AEW system".

About Embraer

A global aerospace company headquartered in Brazil, Embraer celebrates its 50th anniversary with businesses in Commercial and Executive aviation, Defense & Security and Agricultural Aviation. The company designs, develops, manufactures and markets aircraft and systems, providing Services & Support to customers after-sales.

Since it was founded in 1969, Embraer has delivered more than 8,000 aircraft. On average, about every 10 seconds an aircraft manufactured by Embraer takes off somewhere in the world, transporting over 145 million passengers a year.

Embraer is the leading manufacturer of commercial jets up to 150 seats and the main exporter of high value-added goods in Brazil. The company maintains industrial units, offices, service and parts distribution centers, among other activities, across the Americas, Africa, Asia and Europe.

About Israel Aerospace Industries

IAI Ltd. is Israel's largest aerospace and defense company and a globally recognized technology and innovation leader, specializing in developing and manufacturing advanced, state-of-the-art systems for air, space, sea, land, cyber and homeland security. Since 1953, the company has provided advanced technology solutions to government and commercial customers worldwide including: satellites, missiles, weapon systems and munitions, unmanned and robotic systems, radars, C4ISR and more. IAI also designs and manufactures business jets and aerostructures, performs overhaul and maintenance on commercial aircraft and converts passenger aircraft to refueling and cargo configurations.

