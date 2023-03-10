EMBRAER (B3: EMBR3, NYSE: ERJ) RELEASES ITS 4th QUARTER 2022 EARNINGS RESULTS

SAO PAULO, March 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ --

HIGHLIGHTS

Embraer delivered 80 jets in the fourth quarter, of which 30 commercial aircraft and 50 executive jets (33 light and 17 mid-size). In 2022 , a total of 159 jets were delivered of which 57 commercial aircraft and 102 executive jets (66 light and 36 mid-size). Embraer increased the number of aircraft delivered by 12.7% compared with 2021, even with significant supply chain constrains.

ended 4Q22 at . Revenues reached US$ 2.0 billion in the quarter (53% higher than 4Q21) and US$ 4.5 billion in 2022, in line with Company guidance.

( in 4Q22, 196% higher than 4Q21) and guidance of 2022, driven by volume/mix, enterprise and tax efficiencies, partially offset by provision and SG&A. Adjusted Free Cash Flow w/o EVE (FCF) in 4Q22, with cash generation of US$ 584.3 million , leading to full year FCF of US$ 540.1 million in 2022 , surpassing FCF guidance for the year due to outstanding results and sales performance from Executive Aviation and very strict control over working capital.

Guidance for 2023: commercial jet deliveries of 65-70 aircraft, executive jet deliveries of 120-130 aircraft, revenues in a range of US$ 5.2 to US$ 5.7 billion, Adjusted EBIT margin of 6.4% to 7.4%, Adjusted EBITDA margin of 10.0% to 11.0%, and adjusted free cash flow of US$ 150 million or better for the year.

