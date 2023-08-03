Embraer deliveries increase 47% in 2Q23 totaling 17 Commercial and 30 Executive Jets

News provided by

Embraer S.A.

03 Aug, 2023, 19:30 ET

  • In 2023 thus far, Embraer has delivered 24 commercial and 38 executive jets
  • Firm order backlog reached US$ 17.3 billion in 2Q23

SÃO JOSÉ DOS CAMPOS, Brazil, Aug. 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Embraer (NYSE: ERJ; B3: EMBR3) delivered a total of 47 jets in the second quarter of 2023, of which 17 were commercial aircraft and 30 were executive jets (19 light jets and 11 midsize jets). During the year, the company delivered a total of 62 aircraft (24 commercial and 38 executive). The second quarter deliveries were 47% higher than in the same period from 2022. In the first half of 2023, the volume has increased 35% compared to 2022, when 46 jets have been delivered. Compared to the second quarter of 2022, deliveries volume increased by 55% in Commercial Aviation and 43% in Executive Jets. The firm order backlog ended the period at US$ 17.3 billion.

Deliveries by Segment

2Q23

2023



Commercial Aviation

17

24

E175

10

12

E195-E2

7

12



Executive Aviation

30

38

Phenom 100

1

3

Phenom 300

18

22

Light Jets

19

25

Praetor 500

6

6

Praetor 600

5

7

Midsize Jets

11

13



TOTAL

47

62

In Commercial Aviation, American Airlines signed a firm order with Embraer for seven new E175s. The aircraft will be operated by the subsidiary Envoy Air. With deliveries to begin 4Q23, Envoy's fleet of E-Jets will grow to over 141 aircraft by the end of 2024.

Embraer also received a firm order from Binter for six E195-E2s, which will bring Binter's E2 fleet to 16 jets when deliveries are completed. This order will be included in Embraer's backlog once all contractual contingencies are cleared.

Malaysia's SKS Airways closed an agreement to add ten E195-E2 jets to its fleet. In addition, SKS joined the Pool Program to support aircraft to be operated in Southeast Asia. Scoot, a low-cost subsidiary of Singapore Airlines, is also adding nine E190-E2s to its portfolio. And Royal Jordanian Airlines reached an agreement to introduce eight E190-E2 and E195-E2 jets into its operations, with deliveries starting in the 4Q23. All three agreements involved contracts with the leasing company Azorra.

 Four E175s began to operate with Star Air, an Indian airline that already operates E-Jets. Star Air has also extended its Pool Program contract to include the E175s in its fleet.

Backlog - Commercial Aviation (June 30, 2023)

Aircraft Type

Firm Orders

Deliveries

Firm Order Backlog

E170

191

191

-

E175

822

740

82

E190

568

568

-

E195

172

172

-

E190-E2

34

18

16

E195-E2

236

63

173

Total

2,023

1,752

271

Note: Deliveries and firm order backlog include orders for the Defense segment placed by State-run airlines (Satena and TAME).


In addition to Star Air and SKS Airways, Embraer Services & Support signed Pool Program contract extensions with Rex Group (Australia) and Amelia (France). Another highlight of the quarter for the business unit was the announcement of 20 E-Jets P2F for the Lanzhou Group. This is the first Embraer P2F agreement in China.

In Executive Aviation, NetJets signed a contract with Embraer for the acquisition of up to 250 Praetor 500 jet options. The deal is valued at more than US$ 5 billion, and deliveries are expected to begin in 2025.

For Embraer Defense & Security, a Memorandum of Understanding was signed with Saab to position the C-390 Millennium as the preferred solution for the tactical air transport requirements of the Swedish Air Force and in the search for opportunities for potential Gripen customers in Latin America.

About Embraer

A global aerospace company headquartered in Brazil, Embraer (NYSE: ERJ; B3: EMBR3) completes 50 years of operations in the Commercial Aviation, Executive Aviation, Defense & Security, and Agricultural Aviation segments. The Company designs develops, manufactures, and markets aircraft and systems, in addition to providing after-sales Services & Support to customers.

Since it was founded in 1969, Embraer has delivered more than 8,000 aircraft. On average, every 10 seconds an aircraft manufactured by Embraer takes off from somewhere in the world, transporting more than 145 million passengers annually.

Embraer is the leading manufacturer of commercial jets with up to 150 seats and the main exporter of high value-added goods in Brazil. The company maintains industrial units, offices, service centers, and parts distribution, among other activities, in the Americas, Africa, Asia, and Europe.

SOURCE Embraer S.A.

Also from this source

Embraer S.A. Announces Change in Maximum Tender Amount of Cash Tender Offer

Announcement by Embraer S.A. of Offer to Purchase for Cash Certain Outstanding Securities Listed Below

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.