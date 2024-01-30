Embraer deliveries increased 13% in 2023 and backlog reached US$18.7 billion, a US$1.2 billion growth

News provided by

Embraer S.A.

30 Jan, 2024, 18:44 ET

  • Executive Aviation posted the largest delivery volume in 7 years
  • C-390 was selected by South Korea, which reinforced sales momentum
  • E2 deliveries more than doubled to 39 jets in 2023
  • Executive and Commercial Aviation book-to-bill in excess of 1:1
  • Services & Support backlog reached US$3.1 billion - the highest ever recorded

SÃO JOSÉ DOS CAMPOS, Brazil, Jan. 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Embraer (NYSE: ERJ; B3: EMBR3) delivered 75 aircraft in 4Q23, with 49 executive jets (30 light and 19 medium), 25 commercial jets and 1 military C-390 jet. In 2023, Embraer supplied 181 aircraft, an increase of 13% compared to 2022 when the company delivered 160. The company continues to face supply chain delays which have affected 2023 deliveries.

 

Deliveries by Segment

  

4Q22

  

4Q23

  

2022

  

2023

  

2023 Guidance






 

Executive Aviation

  

50

  

49

  

102

  

115

  

120-130

Phenom 100

2

6

7

11

Phenom 300

31

24

59

63
 

Light Jets

  

33

  

30

  

66

  

74

Praetor 500

6

10

15

20

Praetor 600

11

9

21

21
 

Medium Jets

  

17

  

19

  

36

  

41






 

Defense & Security

  

-

  

1

  

1

  

2

C-390

  

-

1

1

2






 

Commercial Aviation

  

30

  

25

  

57

  

64

  

65-70

E195-E2

12

17

18

38

E190-E2

1

1

1

1

E175

14

7

35

25

E190

3

-

3

-






 

Total

  

80

  

75

  

160

  

181

  

185-200*

*Excludes C-390 deliveries




The company's backlog rose by US$1.2 billion YoY, reaching a total of US$18.7 billion in 2023 - the highest number recorded since 1Q18.

 

Backlog by Segment - US$bn

  

2022

  

2023

  

YoY




Executive Aviation

3.9

4.3

10 %

Defense & Security

2.4

2.5

4 %

Commercial Aviation

8.6

8.8

2 %

Services & Support

2.6

3.1

19 %




 

Total

  

17.5

  

18.7

  

7 %

Executive Aviation continued its sales momentum with sustained demand across its entire product portfolio and strong customer acceptance in both retail and fleet markets. The business unit ended the year with a book-to-bill in excess of 1.3:1 and a US$4.3 billion backlog, a US$400 million growth YoY. The 74 deliveries of light jets in 2023 were 12% higher YoY and the largest volume in 7 years. Moreover, the 41 deliveries of medium jets also posted double-digit annual growth at 14%.

In Defense & Security, South Korea was in the spotlight with the victory of the C-390 Millennium in the Large Transport Aircraft (LTA) II public tender to provide the new military transport aircraft. The country is the C-390 Millennium's first customer in Asia. Furthermore, late last year, the first NATO-configured KC-390 Millenium entered into service for the Portuguese Air Force.

The aircraft was also selected by Austria and Czech Republic in 2023, and by the Netherlands in 2022. Negotiations about the 11 aircraft have not yet been incorporated into Embraer Defense & Security's backlog, which represents a significant potential for the coming quarters. In 4Q23, the business' unit backlog is US$2.5 billion, a US$100 million growth YoY.

In Commercial Aviation, E-Jets family deliveries increased 12% YoY from 57 jets in 2022 to 64 in 2023, supported by a book-to-bill in excess of 1.1:1. The highlight was the E2 group whose deliveries more than doubled from 19 aircraft in 2022 to 39 in 2023. The business unit backlog reached 298 aircraft in 4Q23 for a total of US$8.8 billion, a US$200 million growth YoY.

Porter Airlines exercised its purchase rights and placed a firm order for 25 Embraer E195-E2 passenger jets, adding to their existing 50 aircraft firm orders. The Canadian airline now has a total of 46 firm orders to be delivered and 25 remaining purchase rights. Furthermore, the backlog now includes 4 E175s previously signed by American Airlines and 2 additional aircraft ordered in December.

 

Backlog - Commercial Aviation 2023
 

Aircraft Type

  

Firm Orders

  

Deliveries

  

Firm Order Backlog

E195-E2

271

89

182

E190-E2

35

19

16

E175

853

753

100
 

Total

  

1,159

  

861

  

298

Services & Support ended 2023 with a backlog of US$3.1 billion, a US$400 million growth YoY - the highest level ever recorded. The backlog includes renewed contracts of integrated logistical support services and comprehensive airframe maintenance programs, such as the Pool Program for Commercial Aviation and Embraer Executive Care for Executive Aviation. These long-term contracts in the backlog cover mainly pool contracts and other services as spare parts, repair, maintenance, and technical services.

The growth momentum in the business unit accelerated further when it announced a deal which has doubled its maintenance service capacity for executive jets in the United States. The expansion will support the continued growth of its customer base through the addition of 3 Executive Aviation Maintenance, Repair and Overhaul (MRO) facilities in Dallas Love Field, TX, Cleveland, OH, and Sanford, FL.

SOURCE Embraer S.A.

Also from this source

Embraer doubles its service center capacity by expanding maintenance and customer support capabilities in the USA

Embraer (NYSE: ERJ, B3: EMBR3) announced today that it is doubling its maintenance service capacity in the United States, to support the continued...

South Korea selects the Embraer C-390 Millennium

South Korea's Defense Acquisition Program Administration (DAPA) has announced Embraer's (B3: EMBR3, NYSE: ERJ) C-390 Millennium as the winner of the...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Airlines & Aviation

Image1

Travel

Image1

Aerospace, Defense

Image1

Passenger Aviation

News Releases in Similar Topics

Sign up for Top Stories & curated News delivered to your inbox

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.