Embraer doubles its service center capacity by expanding maintenance and customer support capabilities in the USA

News provided by

Embraer S.A.

20 Dec, 2023, 08:59 ET

Embraer is expanding with 3 additional MRO facilities in Texas, Ohio, and Florida

MELBOURNE, Fla., Dec. 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Embraer (NYSE: ERJ, B3: EMBR3) announced today that it is doubling its maintenance service capacity in the United States, to support the continued growth of its executive jets' customer base through the addition of three Executive Aviation Maintenance, Repair and Overhaul (MRO) facilities in Dallas Love Field, TX, Cleveland, OH, and Sanford, FL.

"We are pleased to offer additional service locations for our customers as we will significantly expand the capacity, capability, and footprint of our MRO network in the USA. Our Executive Jets fleet has been growing rapidly over the last several years as strong demand continues across the entire product portfolio. This expansion will provide immediate additional capacity and ensures that we are poised to care for our valued customers and strategically grow for many years to come," says Frank Stevens, Vice President MRO Services, Embraer Services and Support.

Embraer will also substantially increase its Mobile Response network by 28 teams, and enlarge its capabilities including access to interior services, paint, and component repairs as part of this expansion. Service at these locations is set to begin in the second quarter of 2024. Embraer currently has three owned U.S.-based service centers dedicated to its executive jet customers located in Mesa, AZ, Melbourne, FL, and Fort Lauderdale, FL. Further, the company has 24 authorized service centers for its executive jets across the USA.

About Embraer Executive Jets

Embraer is creating tomorrow's world of bespoke private air travel today, utilizing industry-leading innovation, design, and technology—all the while incorporating sustainable and socially responsible practices. As a global company with more than 54 years in aerospace, Embraer delivers the ultimate experience in business aviation through aircraft that feature disruptive performance, technology and comfort. Its portfolio consists of the Phenom 100EX, which offers unmatched cabin comfort, the highest levels of operational versatility and enhanced pilot-centric avionics; the Phenom 300E, which is the best-selling light jet for the past 11 consecutive years; and the Praetor 500 and the Praetor 600, the most disruptive and technologically advanced midsize and super-midsize business jets, respectively. Every day, Embraer business aircraft operate around the globe, supported by a strong, responsive customer support network that's top-ranked in service across the industry. For more information, visit executive.embraer.com.

SOURCE Embraer S.A.

Also from this source

South Korea selects the Embraer C-390 Millennium

South Korea's Defense Acquisition Program Administration (DAPA) has announced Embraer's (B3: EMBR3, NYSE: ERJ) C-390 Millennium as the winner of the...

Porter Airlines Orders 25 Embraer E195-E2s

Porter Airlines has exercised purchase rights to place a firm order for 25 Embraer E195-E2 passenger jets, adding to their 50 existing firm orders....
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Airlines & Aviation

Image1

Transportation, Trucking & Railroad

Image1

Travel

Image1

Passenger Aviation

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.