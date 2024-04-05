Notice to the market: Embraer files Form 20-F report for the fiscal year ended 2023

São José dos Campos, Brazil, April 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Embraer S.A. (B3: EMBR3; NYSE: ERJ) announces the filing of its Form 20-F for the fiscal year ended 2023 with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

The report is available on the internet websites: SEC ( www.sec.gov ), Brazilian Securities and Exchange Commission or CVM ( www.cvm.gov.br ), Embraer Investors Relations ( ri.embraer.com.br ).

Shareholders and the holders of Embraer's American Depositary Shares can obtain a hardcopy of Embraer's Annual Report 20-F, free of charge, by making a request to Embraer's Investor Relations Department.

São José dos Campos April 4, 2024

Antonio Carlos Garcia

Executive Vice-President and Investor Relations

