Notice to the market: Embraer files Form 20-F report for the fiscal year ended 2023

News provided by

Embraer S.A.

05 Apr, 2024, 15:33 ET

São José dos Campos, Brazil, April 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Embraer S.A. (B3: EMBR3; NYSE: ERJ) announces the filing of its Form 20-F for the fiscal year ended 2023 with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

The report is available on the internet websites: SEC (www.sec.gov), Brazilian  Securities and Exchange Commission or CVM (www.cvm.gov.br), Embraer Investors Relations (ri.embraer.com.br).

Shareholders and the holders of Embraer's American Depositary Shares can obtain a hardcopy of Embraer's Annual Report 20-F, free of charge, by making a request to Embraer's Investor Relations Department. 

São José dos Campos April 4, 2024

Antonio Carlos Garcia 
Executive Vice-President and Investor Relations

SOURCE Embraer S.A.

