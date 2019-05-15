Embraer Earnings Results 1st Quarter 2019

SÃO PAULO, May 15, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- EMBRAER S.A. (NYSE: ERJ; B3: EMBR3) releases its First Quarter 2019 Earnings Results.

HIGHLIGHTS

Embraer delivered 11 commercial jets and 11 executive jets (8 light / 3 large) in 1Q19;

The Company's firm order backlog at the end of 1Q19 was US$ 16 billion considering all deliveries as well as firm orders obtained during the period;

considering all deliveries as well as firm orders obtained during the period; EBIT and EBITDA in 1Q19 were US$ (15.2) million and US$ 30.9 million , respectively, yielding EBIT margin of -1.8% and EBITDA margin of 3.8%. This compares to EBIT of US$ (5.3) million (-0.6% EBIT margin) and EBITDA of US$ 57.8 million (6.0% EBITDA margin) in 1Q18;

and , respectively, yielding EBIT margin of -1.8% and EBITDA margin of 3.8%. This compares to EBIT of (-0.6% EBIT margin) and EBITDA of (6.0% EBITDA margin) in 1Q18; 1Q19 Net loss attributable to Embraer shareholders and Loss per ADS were US$ (42.5) million and US$ (0.23) , respectively. Adjusted net loss (excluding deferred income tax and social contribution) for 1Q19 was US$ (61.8) million , with Adjusted loss per ADS of US$ (0.34) . Embraer reported adjusted net loss in 1Q18 of US$ (60.5) million , for an adjusted loss per ADS of US$ (0.33) in the quarter;

and , respectively. Adjusted net loss (excluding deferred income tax and social contribution) for 1Q19 was , with Adjusted loss per ADS of . Embraer reported adjusted net loss in 1Q18 of , for an adjusted loss per ADS of in the quarter; Embraer reported Free cash flow of US$ (665.3) million in 1Q19, compared to free cash flow of US$ (435.2) million reported in 1Q18. The Company finished the quarter with total cash of US$ 2,483.4 million and total debt of US$ 3,587.1 million , yielding a net debt position of US$ 1,103.7 million versus net debt of US$ 439.9 million at the end of 2018;

in 1Q19, compared to free cash flow of reported in 1Q18. The Company finished the quarter with total cash of and total debt of , yielding a net debt position of versus net debt of at the end of 2018; The Company's shareholders approved the proposed strategic partnership between Boeing and Embraer during an Extraordinary General Shareholders' Meeting on February 26, 2019 . At the meeting, 96.8% of all valid votes were in favor of the transaction, with participation of roughly 67% of all outstanding shares;

. At the meeting, 96.8% of all valid votes were in favor of the transaction, with participation of roughly 67% of all outstanding shares; The closing of the transaction between Boeing and Embraer remains subject to obtaining regulatory approvals and the satisfaction of other customary closing conditions, expected by the end of 2019;

The Company reaffirms all aspects of its 2019 financial and deliveries guidance.

MAIN FINANCIAL INDICATORS

in millions of U.S. dollars, except % and earnings per share data IFRS 1Q18 4Q18 1Q19 Revenue 960.3 1,697.6 823.3 EBIT (5.3) 6.6 (15.2) EBIT margin % -0.6% 0.4% -1.8% Adjusted EBIT (5.3) 67.9 (15.2) Adjusted EBIT margin % -0.6% 4.0% -1.8% EBITDA 57.8 72.2 30.9 EBITDA margin % 6.0% 4.3% 3.8% Adjusted EBITDA 57.8 133.5 30.9 Adjusted EBITDA margin % 6.0% 7.9% 3.8% Adjusted net income (Loss) (60.5) 23.2 (61.8) Adjusted earnings (losses) per share - ADS basic (0.3300) 0.1264 (0.3360) Net income (loss) attributable to Embraer Shareholders (37.0) 2.8 (42.5) Earnings (losses) per share - ADS basic (US$) (0.2020) 0.0154 (0.2311) Adjusted free cash flow (435.2) 426.2 (665.3) Net debt (762.7) (439.9) (1,103.7)

For additional information, please check the full document on our website ri.embraer.com.br

INVESTOR RELATIONS

Eduardo Couto, Chris Thornsberry, Caio Pinez, Nádia Santos, Paulo Ferreira and Viviane Pinheiro.

(+55 12) 3927 1000

investor.relations@embraer.com.br

CONFERENCE CALL INFORMATION

Embraer will host a conference call to present its 1Q19 Results on Wednesday, May 15, 2019 at 10:30 AM (SP) / 9:30 AM (NY). The conference call will also be broadcast live over the web at ri.embraer.com.br

Conference ID: EMBRAER

Telephones USA / Canada: (Toll-free) +1 (844) 204-8942 / (Dial-in) +1 (412) 717-9627

Telephones U.K.: (Toll-free) 0-808-111-0152 / (Dial-in) +44 20 7442-5660

Telephones Brazil: +55 (11) 3193-1001 / +55 (11) 2820-4001

SOURCE Embraer S.A.

Related Links

http://ri.embraer.com.br

