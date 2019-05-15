Embraer Earnings Results 1st Quarter 2019
May 15, 2019, 06:00 ET
SÃO PAULO, May 15, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- EMBRAER S.A. (NYSE: ERJ; B3: EMBR3) releases its First Quarter 2019 Earnings Results.
HIGHLIGHTS
- Embraer delivered 11 commercial jets and 11 executive jets (8 light / 3 large) in 1Q19;
- The Company's firm order backlog at the end of 1Q19 was US$ 16 billion considering all deliveries as well as firm orders obtained during the period;
- EBIT and EBITDA in 1Q19 were US$ (15.2) million and US$ 30.9 million, respectively, yielding EBIT margin of -1.8% and EBITDA margin of 3.8%. This compares to EBIT of US$ (5.3) million (-0.6% EBIT margin) and EBITDA of US$ 57.8 million (6.0% EBITDA margin) in 1Q18;
- 1Q19 Net loss attributable to Embraer shareholders and Loss per ADS were US$ (42.5) million and US$ (0.23), respectively. Adjusted net loss (excluding deferred income tax and social contribution) for 1Q19 was US$ (61.8) million, with Adjusted loss per ADS of US$ (0.34). Embraer reported adjusted net loss in 1Q18 of US$ (60.5) million, for an adjusted loss per ADS of US$ (0.33) in the quarter;
- Embraer reported Free cash flow of US$ (665.3) million in 1Q19, compared to free cash flow of US$ (435.2) million reported in 1Q18. The Company finished the quarter with total cash of US$ 2,483.4 million and total debt of US$ 3,587.1 million, yielding a net debt position of US$ 1,103.7 million versus net debt of US$ 439.9 million at the end of 2018;
- The Company's shareholders approved the proposed strategic partnership between Boeing and Embraer during an Extraordinary General Shareholders' Meeting on February 26, 2019. At the meeting, 96.8% of all valid votes were in favor of the transaction, with participation of roughly 67% of all outstanding shares;
- The closing of the transaction between Boeing and Embraer remains subject to obtaining regulatory approvals and the satisfaction of other customary closing conditions, expected by the end of 2019;
- The Company reaffirms all aspects of its 2019 financial and deliveries guidance.
MAIN FINANCIAL INDICATORS
|
in millions of U.S. dollars, except % and earnings per share data
|
IFRS
|
1Q18
|
4Q18
|
1Q19
|
Revenue
|
960.3
|
1,697.6
|
823.3
|
EBIT
|
(5.3)
|
6.6
|
(15.2)
|
EBIT margin %
|
-0.6%
|
0.4%
|
-1.8%
|
Adjusted EBIT
|
(5.3)
|
67.9
|
(15.2)
|
Adjusted EBIT margin %
|
-0.6%
|
4.0%
|
-1.8%
|
EBITDA
|
57.8
|
72.2
|
30.9
|
EBITDA margin %
|
6.0%
|
4.3%
|
3.8%
|
Adjusted EBITDA
|
57.8
|
133.5
|
30.9
|
Adjusted EBITDA margin %
|
6.0%
|
7.9%
|
3.8%
|
Adjusted net income (Loss)
|
(60.5)
|
23.2
|
(61.8)
|
Adjusted earnings (losses) per share - ADS basic
|
(0.3300)
|
0.1264
|
(0.3360)
|
Net income (loss) attributable to Embraer Shareholders
|
(37.0)
|
2.8
|
(42.5)
|
Earnings (losses) per share - ADS basic (US$)
|
(0.2020)
|
0.0154
|
(0.2311)
|
Adjusted free cash flow
|
(435.2)
|
426.2
|
(665.3)
|
Net debt
|
(762.7)
|
(439.9)
|
(1,103.7)
For additional information, please check the full document on our website ri.embraer.com.br
INVESTOR RELATIONS
Eduardo Couto, Chris Thornsberry, Caio Pinez, Nádia Santos, Paulo Ferreira and Viviane Pinheiro.
(+55 12) 3927 1000
investor.relations@embraer.com.br
CONFERENCE CALL INFORMATION
Embraer will host a conference call to present its 1Q19 Results on Wednesday, May 15, 2019 at 10:30 AM (SP) / 9:30 AM (NY). The conference call will also be broadcast live over the web at ri.embraer.com.br
Conference ID: EMBRAER
Telephones USA / Canada: (Toll-free) +1 (844) 204-8942 / (Dial-in) +1 (412) 717-9627
Telephones U.K.: (Toll-free) 0-808-111-0152 / (Dial-in) +44 20 7442-5660
Telephones Brazil: +55 (11) 3193-1001 / +55 (11) 2820-4001
SOURCE Embraer S.A.
Share this article