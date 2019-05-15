Embraer Earnings Results 1st Quarter 2019

News provided by

Embraer S.A.

May 15, 2019, 06:00 ET

SÃO PAULO, May 15, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- EMBRAER S.A. (NYSE: ERJ; B3: EMBR3) releases its First Quarter 2019 Earnings Results.

HIGHLIGHTS

  • Embraer delivered 11 commercial jets and 11 executive jets (8 light / 3 large) in 1Q19;
  • The Company's firm order backlog at the end of 1Q19 was US$ 16 billion considering all deliveries as well as firm orders obtained during the period;
  • EBIT and EBITDA in 1Q19 were US$ (15.2) million and US$ 30.9 million, respectively, yielding EBIT margin of -1.8% and EBITDA margin of 3.8%. This compares to EBIT of US$ (5.3) million (-0.6% EBIT margin) and EBITDA of US$ 57.8 million (6.0% EBITDA margin) in 1Q18;
  • 1Q19 Net loss attributable to Embraer shareholders and Loss per ADS were US$ (42.5) million and US$ (0.23), respectively. Adjusted net loss (excluding deferred income tax and social contribution) for 1Q19 was US$ (61.8) million, with Adjusted loss per ADS of US$ (0.34). Embraer reported adjusted net loss in 1Q18 of US$ (60.5) million, for an adjusted loss per ADS of US$ (0.33) in the quarter;
  • Embraer reported Free cash flow of US$ (665.3) million in 1Q19, compared to free cash flow of US$ (435.2) million reported in 1Q18. The Company finished the quarter with total cash of US$ 2,483.4 million and total debt of US$ 3,587.1 million, yielding a net debt position of US$ 1,103.7 million versus net debt of US$ 439.9 million at the end of 2018;
  • The Company's shareholders approved the proposed strategic partnership between Boeing and Embraer during an Extraordinary General Shareholders' Meeting on February 26, 2019. At the meeting, 96.8% of all valid votes were in favor of the transaction, with participation of roughly 67% of all outstanding shares;
  • The closing of the transaction between Boeing and Embraer remains subject to obtaining regulatory approvals and the satisfaction of other customary closing conditions, expected by the end of 2019;
  • The Company reaffirms all aspects of its 2019 financial and deliveries guidance.

MAIN FINANCIAL INDICATORS

 in millions of U.S. dollars, except % and earnings per share data

IFRS

1Q18

4Q18

1Q19

Revenue

960.3

1,697.6

823.3

EBIT

(5.3)

6.6

(15.2)

EBIT margin %

-0.6%

0.4%

-1.8%

Adjusted EBIT

(5.3)

67.9

(15.2)

Adjusted EBIT margin %

-0.6%

4.0%

-1.8%

EBITDA

57.8

72.2

30.9

EBITDA margin %

6.0%

4.3%

3.8%

Adjusted EBITDA

57.8

133.5

30.9

Adjusted EBITDA margin %

6.0%

7.9%

3.8%

Adjusted net income (Loss)

(60.5)

23.2

(61.8)

Adjusted earnings (losses) per share - ADS basic

(0.3300)

0.1264

(0.3360)

Net income (loss) attributable to Embraer Shareholders

(37.0)

2.8

(42.5)

Earnings (losses) per share - ADS basic (US$)

(0.2020)

0.0154

(0.2311)

Adjusted free cash flow

(435.2)

426.2

(665.3)

Net debt

(762.7)

(439.9)

(1,103.7)

For additional information, please check the full document on our website ri.embraer.com.br

INVESTOR RELATIONS
Eduardo Couto, Chris Thornsberry, Caio Pinez, Nádia Santos, Paulo Ferreira and Viviane Pinheiro.
(+55 12) 3927 1000
investor.relations@embraer.com.br

CONFERENCE CALL INFORMATION
Embraer will host a conference call to present its 1Q19 Results on Wednesday, May 15, 2019 at 10:30 AM (SP) / 9:30 AM (NY). The conference call will also be broadcast live over the web at ri.embraer.com.br

Conference ID: EMBRAER

Telephones USA / Canada: (Toll-free) +1 (844) 204-8942 / (Dial-in) +1 (412) 717-9627
Telephones U.K.: (Toll-free) 0-808-111-0152 / (Dial-in) +44 20 7442-5660
Telephones Brazil: +55 (11) 3193-1001 / +55 (11) 2820-4001

SOURCE Embraer S.A.

Related Links

http://ri.embraer.com.br

Also from this source

EMBRAER S.A. - Notice To The Market...

Embraer Delivers 11 Commercial and 11 Executive Jets in 1Q19...

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

You just read:

Embraer Earnings Results 1st Quarter 2019

News provided by

Embraer S.A.

May 15, 2019, 06:00 ET